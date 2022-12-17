How Queen Elizabeth was given a nod at Kate Middleton’s Christmas concert

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, recently hosted her second annual Christmas concert, Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, at Westminster Abbey. With the royal family members including King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Prince George and Prince Charlotte in attendance, the event marked the first holiday season celebrated by the royals since the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 at the age of 96. However, the family kept Britain’s longest-reigning monarch in remembrance as they paid a special tribute to her.

A message inside the program read that this carol service was dedicated to the Queen and to all those who are no longer alive. “Her Late Majesty’s strongly held values of duty, compassion and faith have guided the creation of this service.”

According to People, as the carol service began, a film, highlighting how the late Queen was at the heart of Christmas Day for so many people, was played. “Her annual address, which aired each Christmas at 3 pm, was a time-honoured tradition which now passes to King Charles III as sovereign,” the report added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

This wasn’t all! In a nod to the Queen, Prince William read of her Christmas broadcast from 2012. “At Christmas, I am always struck by how the spirit of togetherness lies also at the heart of the Christmas story. A young mother and a dutiful father with their baby were joined by poor shepherds and visitors from afar. They came with their gifts to worship the Christ child. From that day on he has inspired people to commit themselves to the best interests of others. This is the time of year when we remember that God sent his only son ‘to serve, not to be served.’ He restored love and service to the centre of our lives in the person of Jesus Christ,” the Prince of Wales quoted.

He continued: “It is my prayer this Christmas Day that his example and teaching will continue to bring people together to give the best of themselves in the service of others. The carol, ‘In the Bleak Midwinter’, ends by asking a question of all of us who know the Christmas story, of how God gave himself to us in humble service: ‘What can I give him, poor as I am? If I were a shepherd, I would bring a lamb; if I were a wise man, I would do my part’. The carol gives the answer, ‘Yet what I can I give him – give my heart.'”

ALSO READ | Why Meghan Markle’s wedding gown designer felt pressured while working on her white dress

Prior to the concert, Buckingham Palace had shared a press release emphasising that this year’s service “is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others”. It added, “These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them.”

The Christmas Tree at the concert also featured several Paddington Bear ornaments, in a sweet tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. “Getting ready to welcome our #TogetherAtChristmas guests, celebrating those who have gone above and beyond in their communities and paying tribute to Her Late Majesty The Queen,” the official account of the Prince and Princess of Wales tweeted.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!