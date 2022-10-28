Queen Elizabeth’s handwritten note to grandson Prince William goes viral; see what it said

It is no secret that Queen Elizabeth II — Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who died at the age of 96 last month — was extremely fond of her grandchildren, especially Princes William and Harry.

While Harry stepped down as a senior member of the royal family to relocate to the US two years ago, William continues to work and stay in the UK.

Next in line to the UK throne after his father King Charles III, the current Prince of Wales had shared a sweet relationship with his late grandmother, who was often photographed laughing and sharing a joke with him, and at other times chastising him even as a grownup.

Recently, one of the late monarch’s handwritten notes to her grandson resurfaced online after nearly two months of her death. According to an Independent report, an image of the sweet letter was shared by the account ‘Real Royal Mail’ on Twitter earlier this week and the contents are clearly visible in the picture.

It read, “William, I hope you enjoy opening this each day, Granny.”

The tweet stated: “A card written in the hand of #QueenElizabethII and sent to the young #PrinceWilliam obviously along with an advent calendar. It was purchased from a former employee of #PrincessDiana.”

The note appeared to have been written on the Buckingham Palace stationary.

A Daily Mail report recently stated that the note went up for auction by Boston-based RR Auctions in December 2016, where it was expected to fetch up to £1,400 (INR 1,33,029). Back then, Robert Livingston, the executive VP at the auction house, had called it a “seldom-encountered piece of correspondence from within the royal family, enhanced by its fitting Christmas time association”.

During the time of the queen’s passing, William had written for his grandmother, “She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real…”

