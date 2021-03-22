Queen Elizabeth gets two new pet Corgis, gives them special names

In 2018, when her last pet corgi died, the queen had reportedly vowed to not adopt another four-legged furry friend. (AP photo)

Queen Elizabeth is a dog lover. Which is why, even amid the controversies in her family, she decided to make two new additions, in the form of two little Corgi puppers. According to reports, the two dogs arrived at Windsor last month, soon after Prince Philip (99) was admitted to a hospital where he had heart surgery.

Now, it has been found that the queen has given them special names. While one of her new corgi puppies has been named after a beloved family member, the other one has been named after a place of which the queen thinks fondly.

One of her new dogs has been named ‘Fergus’, after her uncle — a decorated war hero — who died during World War I, and the other is called ‘Muick’, after a “beauty spot at Balmoral Castle”.

According to a report in Mirror, Fergus is a ‘Dorgi’, a cross between a Dachshund and a Welsh Corgi, and gets his name from Fergus Bowes-Lyon. It is said that Bowes-Lyon died in France during the Battle of Loos in September 1915.

ALSO READ | Rules the British royal family is expected to follow while choosing a baby name

The other puppy was bought by the queen for £2,650 (INR 2,65,960) and named after a lake on her Balmoral estate property in Scotland. ‘Loch Muick’ is the place where the queen and other members of the royal family usually go for a walk and have picnics together, during their summer break in the months of August and September.

Both of these names have a personal connection with the queen who, it is believed, has had more than 30 Corgis during her 68-year reign. But in 2018, when her last pet Corgi died, it marked the end of an era, for she had reportedly vowed to not adopt another four-legged furry friend, fearing that her pets may outlive her.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle