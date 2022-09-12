scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

How Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral wreath was a sweet nod to husband Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth's coffin began its final journey after it left Balmoral -- her Scottish summer home -- yesterday, September 11

Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Elizabeth II death, Queen Elizabeth II demise, Queen Elizabeth II coffin, Queen Elizabeth II funeral wreath, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, indian express newsThe Duke of Edinburgh had a solid marriage of over 73 years with the queen. (Photo: Instagram/@theroyalfamily)

The death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, at the age of 96 is being grieved by many people in the UK and around the world. She passed away at her Balmoral residence in Scotland on September 8, leading her son Charles to take the throne and become King Charles III. Amid all the cheering for the new monarch, people are also taking a moment to cherish the sweet details of the queen’s life, by closely following her funeral procession.

ALSO READ |Why were the bees at Buckingham Palace informed of Queen Elizabeth II’s demise?

Queen Elizabeth‘s coffin began its final journey after it left Balmoral — her Scottish summer home — yesterday, September 11. It appeared to be draped in the Scottish royal standard, and a wreath made of dahlias, sweet peas, phlox, white heather, and pine fir was placed on top of the coffin as it was loaded onto a hearse.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

The queen’s daughter Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence accompanied the late monarch’s body on the drive to her official Scottish residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse. According to reports, the coffin will lie in the Throne Room before it is taken to St Giles Cathedral on Monday, September 12, from where it will travel to London by air, where it will be placed in Westminster Hall until the funeral on September 19.

ALSO READ |Story behind the black-and-white photo used to announce Queen Elizabeth II’s passing

It is believed that the flowers used to make the wreath were sourced from the Balmoral estate, especially sweet peas, which used to be the queen’s favourite. According to Hello! magazine, this gesture is an instant reminder of the love between her and her husband Prince Philip, who passed away last year at the age of 99, two months before his centenarian birthday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

The publication reports that when Philip was laid to rest during his funeral in Windsor last year, the wreath placed on top of his coffin comprised flowers chosen by the queen herself, and it included sweet peas.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

The reason these flowers are particularly chosen, is that they are “associated with the ideas of departures and goodbyes”, states the Hello! report. It seems fitting then that they also featured in the wreath for the queen’s funeral procession.

ALSO READ |What will happen to Queen Elizabeth II’s dogs now?

The Duke of Edinburgh had a solid marriage of over 73 years with the queen.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementosPremium
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...Premium
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 01:20:32 pm
Next Story

Chennai This Week: Musical evening, plenty of hilarity in store for city residents

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

Anil Kapoor says 'sex' makes him feel younger
Koffee with Karan 7

Anil Kapoor says 'sex' makes him feel younger

On 20th anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape
Eye

On 20th anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape

Premium
Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors
In Hyderabad

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors

Betting website, blacklisted and declared illegal in several countries including US, UK and Russia, makes backdoor entry into India

Betting website, blacklisted and declared illegal in several countries including US, UK and Russia, makes backdoor entry into India

Jacqueline Fernandez seeks to postpone questioning in extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez seeks to postpone questioning in extortion case

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
Supreme Court dismisses father's plea for handing over son's body
Hyderpora encounter

Supreme Court dismisses father's plea for handing over son's body

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium
After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru
Political Pulse

After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru

Five iPhone 14 Pro features that were on Android first

Five iPhone 14 Pro features that were on Android first

Why you should start adding chia seeds to your breakfast bowl
Superfood

Why you should start adding chia seeds to your breakfast bowl

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

In pictures: Celebs join hands with Mumbaikars in beach clean-up drive post Ganpati visarjan
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement