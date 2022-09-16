scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II funeral: What is the significance of veils worn by women in the UK royal family?

Besides the veil, the royal dress code also dictates family members to wear all-black outfits

Queen Elizabeth II funeral, Queen Elizabeth II funeral procession, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, mourning veils, black veils, dress code, royal family dress code, indian express newsWilliam, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Edward and Prince Harry react as the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state, in London. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Pool photo via AP)

Queen Elizabeth II‘s televised funeral service is being attended by people from across the UK, besides her own family members, who are mourning the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Earlier, the new king Charles III was flanked by his sons Princes William and Harry, and their wives Princess Kate and Meghan Markle — along with the queen’s other children and grandchildren — at the service that followed the procession of the late monarch’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday, where it is slated to lie in state until her funeral and burial on Monday, September 19.

ALSO READ |What jewels is Queen Elizabeth II likely to be buried with?

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex, besides paying tribute to their grandmother-in-law with their jewels at this London service, were also seen wearing veils, which were attached to their fascinators, a formal headpiece.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral, Queen Elizabeth II funeral procession, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, mourning veils, black veils, dress code, royal family dress code, indian express news Catherine and Prince William leave after a service for the reception of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Hall, in the Palace of Westminster in London. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP)

An alternative to the hat, fascinators have, for years now, been worn as decorative headgears that are attached to the hair with a band or a clip. As mentioned earlier, Kate and Meghan — who are married into the royal family — wore this as a veil since it was a part of their dress code.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral, Queen Elizabeth II funeral procession, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, mourning veils, black veils, dress code, royal family dress code, indian express news Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after a service for the reception of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Hall, in the Palace of Westminster in London. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP)

The women are also expected to wear traditional black veils in any form during the queen’s funeral. Why are they a part of the dress code?

ALSO READ |Why Prince Harry will not wear his military uniform for Queen Elizabeth II’s final vigil in London

An Independent report states that these are called “mourning veils”, since it symbolises grief and suggests that the wearer is in mourning. The black lace is also considered to be practical since it allows the wearer some privacy to express their emotions.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gardrop Kedisi (@gardropkedisi)

 

 

 

Female members of the royal family wore veils to Prince Philip’s funeral as well, in April 2021, albeit a more toned-down subtler version than those worn earlier, which were traditional long black tulle ones till the 1900s.

Advertisement
Prince Philip funeral, Kate Middleton Duchess of Cambridge, looks on during the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip. (Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS REFILE) Prince Philip funeral, Charles, Anne King Charles and Princess Anne follow the hearse during the funeral of Prince Philip. (Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS)

Besides the veil, the dress code also dictates family members to wear all-black outfits.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
CM Shinde’s letter reveals: Vedanta told state to seek ‘Central Govt alig...Premium
CM Shinde’s letter reveals: Vedanta told state to seek ‘Central Govt alig...
Months after they fled war, Indian students start making the journey back...Premium
Months after they fled war, Indian students start making the journey back...
In the US’s F-16 package to Pakistan, India’s concernsPremium
In the US’s F-16 package to Pakistan, India’s concerns
How theatre director KP Suveeran’s encounters with social inequalit...Premium
How theatre director KP Suveeran’s encounters with social inequalit...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-09-2022 at 01:20:58 pm
Next Story

In nod to ’56 inch chest’ comment, Delhi restaurant to serve thali with 56 items on PM Modi’s birthday

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

srushti rao
Artist explores ‘deeper meanings of belonging, relationships’ through abstract artworks
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 16: Latest News
Advertisement