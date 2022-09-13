Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: How Princess Anne made history with her outfit at the queen’s vigil

Queen Elizabeth II’s death has brought the British royal family together after a long time. While Prince William and Kate Middleton showed a united front with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — who were in the UK for some charity events and extended their trip after the queen’s passing — Elizabeth’s four children were also photographed in public together for the first time since her death in Balmoral last week.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The new monarch King Charles III was seen with Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, as they walked behind the hearse carrying the late monarch’s coffin at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

ALSO READ | How Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral wreath was a sweet nod to husband Prince Philip

Britain’s King Charles III, center, Princess Anne, left, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, right, hold a vigil at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland. (Jane Barlow/Pool via AP) Britain’s King Charles III, center, Princess Anne, left, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, right, hold a vigil at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland. (Jane Barlow/Pool via AP)

The BBC called it “a poignant sight” — the four siblings walking behind the coffin of their mother with the world watching them as they mourn publicly. Princess Anne, in particular, stood out, because of her outfit.

ALSO READ | Queen Consort Camilla’s accessory is a subtle nod to Queen Elizabeth

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, during the procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral, in Edinburgh. (Peter Byrne/Pool Photo via AP) King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, during the procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral, in Edinburgh. (Peter Byrne/Pool Photo via AP)

The second-born and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh — who has accompanied her mother’s casket ever since it left Balmoral — was dressed in her Royal Navy ceremonial uniform.

According to the BBC report, she will continue to stay with the coffin until the queen lies in state in London’s Westminster Hall.

King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew walk behind the hearse carrying the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Phil Noble/pool photo via AP) King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew walk behind the hearse carrying the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Phil Noble/pool photo via AP)

Anne, 72, reportedly made history as she took her place beside the coffin during the Vigil, becoming the first female member of the British royal family to “stand guard” during the ceremony that happened in Scotland on September 12.

Advertisement

Princess Anne and Tim Laurence during a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP) Princess Anne and Tim Laurence during a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP)

According to a Us Weekly report, she has been the only woman in her family who has worn the uniform during state occasions.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!