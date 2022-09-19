The touching story behind the hymn played at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, concluded on Monday with United Kingdom’s national anthem and the piper’s lament. Led by the Dean of Westminster, Reverend Dr David Hoyle MBE, the service at Westminster Abbey paid tribute to the Queen’s “remarkable reign and lifetime service”, Buckingham Palace noted.

The service, which was attended by 2,000 guests and was watched by billions across the world, included three hymns which were sung at various times during the funeral. These hymns are – The day Thou gavest, Lord, is ended, The Lord’s my Shepherd, Love Divine, All Loves Excelling.

The second hymn – The Lord’s my Shepherd – held a special place in the late monarch’s life and was one of her favourites. In 2016, it was featured in a list of her 10 favourite pieces of music. In addition to it, did you know that this hymn was also a poignant nod to Queen’s husband Prince Philip?

The hymn, which comes from the 23rd Psalm in the Bible, was also sung at the wedding of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh on November 20, 1947, in a special ceremony that took place in front of 2,000 guests. The couple was married for 73 years before Prince Philip passed away on April 9, 2021.

According to metro.co.uk, it was also sung at Queen’s father King George VI’s funeral in St George’s Chapel in 1952, but with slightly different wording.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth’s coffin is carried during her funeral at the Westminster Abbey, in London (Source: AP) Britain’s Queen Elizabeth’s coffin is carried during her funeral at the Westminster Abbey, in London (Source: AP)

Reportedly, the funeral service of the Queen had been planned with numerous inputs from the Queen before her death with this hymn being one of them.

Here are the wordings of The Lord is My Shepherd:

The Lord’s my shepherd, I’ll not want;

He makes me lie in pastures green.

He leads me by the still, still waters,

His goodness restores my soul.

And I will trust in You alone,

And I will trust in You alone,

For Your endless mercy follows me,

Your goodness will lead me home.

He guides my ways in righteousness,

And He anoints my head with oil,

And my cup, it overflows with joy,

I feast on His pure delights.

And though I walk the darkest path,

I will not fear the evil one,

For You are with me, and Your rod and staff

Are the comfort I need to know.

During the funeral, it was sung by all attendees and was followed by UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’ reading of the second lesson.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022, three months after her Platinum Jubilee celebrations marking her unprecedented 70 years on the British throne.

