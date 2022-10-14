British magazine commemorates Queen Elizabeth’s death with royal purple cover ‘free from any adornment’

British Vogue has marked the passing away of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II with a special cover in royal purple for their November issue. The first issue to go to print since the Queen’s death on September 8 features no “adornment” and simply has “Her Majesty The Queen” written above the years “1926-2022”.

In its 106-year-long history, Vogue has commemorated the loss of three British monarchs — George V, George VI and now Elizabeth II. According to the magazine, the November 2022 issue “reflects not only the continuity of her line with the accession of King Charles III, but also the much-mourned absence of Britain’s longest-reigning sovereign”.

Editor-in-chief Edward Enninful called this issue “a farewell from Vogue“. He added, “More than that, it is a thank you”.

“A constant thread through our collective lives, throughout her 70-year reign she served not only her mission but as an almost touchable link to the fabric of history itself. Now she has gone and with her so many of our own memories – of our childhoods, of our parents and their childhoods – seem to have drifted a little further into the mist,” he reflected on the Queen’s death.

Sharing the significance behind the royal purple hue, Vogue mentioned that the colour has been associated with royalty since ancient times, with natural purple dye historically among the most expensive. “In the 16th century, Elizabeth I refused to allow anyone except her innermost circle to wear purple, while Elizabeth II made her way through Westminster Abbey during her Coronation in a Robe of Estate composed of more than 22 metres of purple velvet.”

“See, too, the Imperial State Crown that rested on Her Majesty’s coffin during her funeral, which features a purple cap lined with ermine,” it noted.

The tradition of the magazine’s purple tribute covers began with a special cover commemorating the death of King George V in the February 1936 issue, which read: “This opening page of Vogue, which is accustomed to reflect the events of our special sphere, must now enlarge its scope to reflect the event which has blotted out all others in any sphere – the death of His Majesty King George.”

In the issue, Vogue has also featured a special collection of personal tributes from Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Julie Andrews, and Sadiq Khan, among others.

“I first met the Queen when I was at primary school and she visited Croydon. I have her a poesy and curtsied, but couldn’t really concentrate on the moment as I had borrowed my dad’s camera and I thought I had broken it. I was scared I was going to get in trouble. Then, around 20 years later, I was invited to the palace. I wore a royal-blue outfit and so did the queen! My distinct memory of that occasion is ‘What a fashion faux pas’. The Queen was so gracious. It was such an honour to meet her. I always have and always will be in awe of her,” Kate Moss reminisced.

Remembering the Queen, Naomi Campbell wrote, “It was such an honour being chosen as Queen’s Commonwealth Trust’s global ambassador, and in my role this past year with them nothing has been more special than to have the work of young leaders recognised and their experiences shared. By telling these stories of strength, we are able to come together more as a nation against adversity and ensure we support each other around the globe.”

