scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

What will happen to Queen Elizabeth II’s dogs now?

In her lifetime, the monarch reportedly bred 14 generations of corgis, famously declaring, "My corgis are family."

Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Elizabeth II dogs, Queen Elizabeth II pet dogs, Queen Elizabeth II pets, Queen Elizabeth II corgis, Queen Elizabeth II death, Queen Elizabeth II news, indian express newsIn this July 5, 1936 file photo, Britain's Princess Elizabeth, right, holds a Pembrokeshire Corgi as her sister Princess Margaret feeds it a biscuit. Queen Elizabeth II has died. She was 96. (AP Photo, File)

Queen Elizabeth II‘s love for animals — particularly dogs — has always been known, considering the many photographs of hers available in the public domain that suggest the same. But, now that she has passed away, what will happen to her four-legged friends who have stayed by her side and kept her company for many years?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

According to Country Living, the queen — who was the longest-serving British monarch — had four dogs at the time of her death: two Pembroke Welsh Corgis, a Dorgi (Corgi-Dachshund mix), and a Cocker Spaniel named Lissy, who joined the family only this year, in January 2022.

ALSO READ |Story behind the black-and-white photo used to announce Queen Elizabeth II’s passing

In her lifetime, she reportedly bred 14 generations of corgis, famously declaring, “My corgis are family.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @bronskiandfriends

In the course of her reign, the queen reportedly took care of over 30 dogs, but it was the humble and adorable corgi breed that had her heart. The love for this particular breed goes back to her childhood.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

According to a Reader’s Digest report, the queen preferred this breed because of its “energy and untamed spirit”, and the fact that her parents welcomed the family’s first corgi, Dookie, in 1933. Eleven years later, in 1944, the queen’s father gifted her a corgi named Susan for her 18th birthday. The pupper even accompanied her on her honeymoon, and gave birth to a pair of puppies in 1949.

This, reportedly, marked the beginning of the royal line of corgis that, as mentioned earlier, lasted for 14 generations of dogs. The last of the royal corgi, Willow, died of cancer in April 2018.

ALSO READ |A look at some of Queen Elizabeth II’s famous tiaras from her collection

Then, the late monarch decided to stop their breeding for she did not want to leave any corgi behind when she died. But, she still had company — a corgi named Muick was with her, given to her after Prince Philip’s death by her son Andrew. There was also Candy — the dachshund and corgi mix that kept her company; she also received a corgi for her birthday in June 2021, per the Reader’s Digest report.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shiffowfow (@shiffowfow)

These dogs may now have to find new homes. Royal biographer Ingrid Seward was quoted as telling Newsweek, “I imagine the dogs would be looked after by the family, probably Andrew [as] he’s the one that gave them to her; they’re quite young, the corgi and the dorgi.”

ALSO READ |Royal Family unveils ‘PJ the Corgi’ emoji to mark Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

Before the news of the monarch’s death was announced to the world, Seward had told Newsweek, “She loves animals and she absolutely adores dogs. She always has done, they were her first love and they will be her last.”

Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Elizabeth II dogs, Queen Elizabeth II pet dogs, Queen Elizabeth II pets, Queen Elizabeth II corgis, Queen Elizabeth II death, Queen Elizabeth II news, indian express news Princess Elizabeth takes her pet dog for a walk in Hyde Park, London in 1936. Elizabeth loved corgi dogs; Princess Diana reportedly called the animals the queen’s “moving carpet” because they accompanied her everywhere. Elizabeth was photographed hugging one of the pooches as far back as 1936, aged 10, and was given a corgi named Susan as an 18th birthday present. (AP/PTI)

Additionally, royal correspondent Victoria Arbiter told The Independent, that the queen must have had a plan for her puppers’ after her passing. “We can only speculate on plans for the corgis — nothing is left to chance with the royal family. The royal family is a family of dog lovers, though none are particularly fond of corgis. The queen was definitely the lord and master and had a wonderful way with them. They were known to nip the ankles of the royal family.”

Advertisement

“All of the Queen’s children would welcome them with open arms,” she continued, adding that if they do not get a new home within the royal family, it would likely be a trusted staff member. “She was surrounded by dog lovers,” Arbiter was quoted as telling the outlet.

No official statement by the royal family on the matter, however, has been made.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...Premium
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...Premium
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...Premium
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...Premium
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-09-2022 at 07:30:11 pm
Next Story

BPSC 67th CCE Exam rescheduled; check revised dates 

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Queen Elizabeth, the empress without an empire
Mani Shankar Aiyar writes

Queen Elizabeth, the empress without an empire

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here
Asia Cup

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here

Tamil Nadu MP’s tweet in emojis sparks war of words between EPS, Stalin

Tamil Nadu MP’s tweet in emojis sparks war of words between EPS, Stalin

Kunal Kamra's Gurgaon show cancelled after Bajrang Dal, VHP threat

Kunal Kamra's Gurgaon show cancelled after Bajrang Dal, VHP threat

Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders under cloud grows

Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders under cloud grows

Premium
Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

Premium
What does the future Covid-19 vaccine look like? It has to be multivalent

What does the future Covid-19 vaccine look like? It has to be multivalent

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
As Kohinoor trends in India, a brief history of the jewel

As Kohinoor trends in India, a brief history of the jewel

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Ganesh Chaturthi, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, Ganesh visarjan, Lord Ganesh immersion ceremonies, Ganesh visarjan 2022, photos of Ganesh visarjan, Ganesh idol immersion photos, indian express news
Goodbye, Bappa! Devotees bid adieu to the lord as immersion ceremonies mark the end of Ganesh Chaturthi
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement