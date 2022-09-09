What will happen to Queen Elizabeth II’s dogs now?

Queen Elizabeth II‘s love for animals — particularly dogs — has always been known, considering the many photographs of hers available in the public domain that suggest the same. But, now that she has passed away, what will happen to her four-legged friends who have stayed by her side and kept her company for many years?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

According to Country Living, the queen — who was the longest-serving British monarch — had four dogs at the time of her death: two Pembroke Welsh Corgis, a Dorgi (Corgi-Dachshund mix), and a Cocker Spaniel named Lissy, who joined the family only this year, in January 2022.

In her lifetime, she reportedly bred 14 generations of corgis, famously declaring, “My corgis are family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @bronskiandfriends

In the course of her reign, the queen reportedly took care of over 30 dogs, but it was the humble and adorable corgi breed that had her heart. The love for this particular breed goes back to her childhood.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

According to a Reader’s Digest report, the queen preferred this breed because of its “energy and untamed spirit”, and the fact that her parents welcomed the family’s first corgi, Dookie, in 1933. Eleven years later, in 1944, the queen’s father gifted her a corgi named Susan for her 18th birthday. The pupper even accompanied her on her honeymoon, and gave birth to a pair of puppies in 1949.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOUISE GLAZEBROOK | Dog Behaviourist & Trainer (@louise.glazebrook)

This, reportedly, marked the beginning of the royal line of corgis that, as mentioned earlier, lasted for 14 generations of dogs. The last of the royal corgi, Willow, died of cancer in April 2018.

ALSO READ | A look at some of Queen Elizabeth II’s famous tiaras from her collection

Then, the late monarch decided to stop their breeding for she did not want to leave any corgi behind when she died. But, she still had company — a corgi named Muick was with her, given to her after Prince Philip’s death by her son Andrew. There was also Candy — the dachshund and corgi mix that kept her company; she also received a corgi for her birthday in June 2021, per the Reader’s Digest report.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shiffowfow (@shiffowfow)

These dogs may now have to find new homes. Royal biographer Ingrid Seward was quoted as telling Newsweek, “I imagine the dogs would be looked after by the family, probably Andrew [as] he’s the one that gave them to her; they’re quite young, the corgi and the dorgi.”

Before the news of the monarch’s death was announced to the world, Seward had told Newsweek, “She loves animals and she absolutely adores dogs. She always has done, they were her first love and they will be her last.”

Princess Elizabeth takes her pet dog for a walk in Hyde Park, London in 1936. Elizabeth loved corgi dogs; Princess Diana reportedly called the animals the queen’s “moving carpet” because they accompanied her everywhere. Elizabeth was photographed hugging one of the pooches as far back as 1936, aged 10, and was given a corgi named Susan as an 18th birthday present. (AP/PTI) Princess Elizabeth takes her pet dog for a walk in Hyde Park, London in 1936. Elizabeth loved corgi dogs; Princess Diana reportedly called the animals the queen’s “moving carpet” because they accompanied her everywhere. Elizabeth was photographed hugging one of the pooches as far back as 1936, aged 10, and was given a corgi named Susan as an 18th birthday present. (AP/PTI)

Additionally, royal correspondent Victoria Arbiter told The Independent, that the queen must have had a plan for her puppers’ after her passing. “We can only speculate on plans for the corgis — nothing is left to chance with the royal family. The royal family is a family of dog lovers, though none are particularly fond of corgis. The queen was definitely the lord and master and had a wonderful way with them. They were known to nip the ankles of the royal family.”

Advertisement

“All of the Queen’s children would welcome them with open arms,” she continued, adding that if they do not get a new home within the royal family, it would likely be a trusted staff member. “She was surrounded by dog lovers,” Arbiter was quoted as telling the outlet.

No official statement by the royal family on the matter, however, has been made.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!