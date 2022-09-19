Is this why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle did not attend Buckingham Palace reception for world leaders?

On the eve of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, world leaders gathered for what is being termed the ‘reception of the century’ at Buckingham Palace on Sunday evening. Hosted by King Charles III, around 500 people including presidents, prime ministers, and royals from around the globe came together to remember Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Prince William and Kate Middleton – the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Edward and Sophie – the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Anne – Princess Royal and other working members of the royal family accompanied King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in greeting with guests. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the absence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry, Meghan, Kate, Princess of Wales, follow the bearer party carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall, London, Wednesday (Source: AP) Prince Harry, Meghan, Kate, Princess of Wales, follow the bearer party carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall, London, Wednesday (Source: AP)

Reportedly, the couple received an invitation to the event earlier this week but were not likely to attend as the palace officials said that it was for working members of the royal family only. “It remained unclear on Friday night why they had received an invitation for an occasion that Royal aides insisted they were not expected to attend. Sources close to them appeared baffled, while palace aides continued to insist that they were not invited and were not expected to show up,” telegraph.co.uk noted.

Prior to this, Prince Harry was denied the right to wear the military uniform during a service for Queen. However, it was reversed after the King gave him special permission to wear the uniform during the grandchildren’s vigil of the Queen’s coffin on Saturday evening.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex holds a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on September 17, 2022 (Source: Reuters) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex holds a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on September 17, 2022 (Source: Reuters)

In February 2021, Harry and Meghan stepped away from their royal duties and since then, aren’t the working members of the Royal Family. “While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much-loved members of the family,” Buckingham Palace had said back then.

