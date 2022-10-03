Buckingham Palace has received these many letters, cards since Queen Elizabeth’s death

The death of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, led to people sending their condolence in the form of letters, floral tributes and other artefacts from across the globe. So much so that Buckingham Palace received over 50,000 letters and messages of condolence since the Queen’s demise on September 8.

Taking to Instagram, the palace wrote, “Over 50,000 letters and cards have been sent to The King, The Queen Consort, and Members of The Royal Family following the death of Queen Elizabeth.”

On September 20 — the day after Queen’s state funeral — the daily amount of correspondence reached 6,500. Prior to the monarch’s death, the palace received around 1,000 letters each week, including queries and goodwill messages from the public.

In the pictures shared by Buckingham Palace, one can see members of the correspondence team sorting through these letters. “We are thinking of you,” a letter read. The palace added that “a small but dedicated Correspondence Team are carefully sorting, reading and responding to the messages as they arrive”.

Recently, the National Records of Scotland shared an extract of the Queen’s death certificate which revealed that she died at 3:10 PM on September 8 at her Balmoral Castle home.

Earlier this week, King Charles III‘s new cypher as monarch was also unveiled which will be used by government departments and on state documents and post boxes. The monogram features the letters C and R to represent the initial of the monarch’s first name and the Latin word for king.

Above the letters, one can see the Tudor Crown, representing the crown that was worn by regents following Henry VIII until it was lost when the monarchy was abolished in 1649.

