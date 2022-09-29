scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

This is what will happen to the floral tributes left by the public for Queen Elizabeth II

The work has begun to remove these flowers which were left to honour the late Queen at The Green Park and Hyde Park

queen elizabeth floral tributesAlong with flowers, people also left behind cards, artefacts and teddies as they mourned the late monarch. (Source: AP; The Royal Parks/Instagram)

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, thousands of people left behind a sea of floral tributes across London. Now, the work has begun to remove these flowers which were left to honour the late Queen at The Green Park and Hyde Park, according to The Royal Parks which is a charity for London’s Royal Parks, namely Hyde Park, Kensington Gardens, Green Park, St James’s Park, Regent’s Park, Greenwich Park, Richmond Park, and Bushy Park.

A pair of shire horses, Heath and Nobby, moved the floral tributes to the Leaf Pen in Kensington Garden where they will be blended with leaf litter and other green waste before being composted and turned into mulch. “Staff and volunteers filled the flatbed dray with flowers, removing any remaining cellophane wrappings and elastic bands, separating artefacts to ensure that only organic material is composted,” the charity organisation explained the process on Instagram.

 

In a sustainable move, this compost will then be used to enrich the soil of London’s Royal Parks, “including the iconic floral displays outside Buckingham Palace, which have provided the backdrop to the ceremonial processions”.

The compost will also be used on landscaping projects and shrubberies across the parks, AFP had reported earlier.

 

Along with flowers, people also left behind cards, artefacts and teddies as they mourned the late monarch. According to The Royal Parks, these items will be “carefully” stored at a location within the parks ahead of a decision on the final use of these items. It added that the waste plastic “will be sent to a materials recovery facility which will separate out any material that can be recycled”.

