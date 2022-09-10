Kate Middleton bestowed with Princess of Wales title, 25 years after Diana’s death

After a seven-decade reign, the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, has resulted in a number of changes to the British monarchy and the titles of the royals. While the queen’s eldest child Charles became the king as King Charles III, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – Prince William and Kate Middleton – have now inherited the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. These were earlier used by William’s father and his wife Camilla, as the latter will now use the title Queen Consort. Not just these, William and Kate also have an additional change to their official titles — they are now officially Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales, respectively.

King Charles III on Friday bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Kate.

“Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru. With Catherine (Kate) beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given,” Charles said in his first address to the nation as sovereign.

While Prince of Wales was the new king’s former title, Princess of Wales was last used officially by Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Prince William’s mother, until her death in a car accident in 1997. It is after almost 25 years that the title will now be bestowed upon a royal. The new king’s second wife Camilla chose not to use it out of respect, according to reports.

Following her engagement to Prince William in 2010, Catherine described Diana as “an inspirational woman to look up to”. Prince William also expressed in 2010 that “how no one was trying to fill his mother’s shoes”. “Catherine would make her own destiny,” he mentioned.

Kate and William also updated their social media handles to reflect their new Prince and Princess of Wales titles. “The official Instagram account of The Prince and Princess of Wales, based at Kensington Palace,” the Instagram bio reads.

Following the King’s address, the @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account was also changed to display “The Prince and Princess of Wales”. Meanwhile, the @dukeandduchessofcambridge Instagram page is no longer active, and has been transferred over to the @princeandprincessofwales account, reported Independent.co.uk.

Notably, Kate already has several titles including Countess of Strathearn and Lady Carrickfergus besides the Duchess of Cambridge. She will also become the new Duchess of Rothesay (a Scottish title currently held by Camilla).

The Queen died peacefully at her home in Balmoral, Scotland on Thursday at the age of 96 after serving 70 years on the throne, the longest reign of any monarch in the nation’s history.

