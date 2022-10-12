scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

How are Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis doing? Daughter-in-law Sarah Ferguson shares an update

The Duchess of York said during a recent interview that it was a "big honour" to bring the two puppers home

Tour de Corgi event, Tour de Corgi to honour Queen Elizabeth, Queen Elizabeth II death, Queen Elizabeth corgi dogs, Queen Elizabeth dog lover, indian express newsQueen Elizabeth II is seen walking in the private grounds of Windsor Castle, in England, on steps at the rear of the East Terrace and East Garden with four of her dogs: clockwise from top left Willow (corgi), Vulcan (dorgie), Candy (dorgie) and Holly (AP/PTI)

When Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II passed away last month at the age of 96, after reigning for 70 years and 214 days and becoming the longest-serving monarch in the UK, people worried — among other things — what would happen to her two corgis.

The queen left behind Muick and Sandy, who were seen during the televised funeral procession waiting on the Windsor Palace grounds for the coffin to reach before its interment.

Since then, there was no particular update about their well-being until now. According to an Independent report, Sarah Ferguson, who is the queen’s daughter-in-law and the ex-wife of her third child Prince Andrew, recently revealed that the dogs are doing well and are taken care of.

Following the monarch’s death, Prince Andrew inherited the dogs along with Ferguson. The Duchess of York said during a recent interview with The Telegraph that it was a “big honour” to bring the two puppers into her home, and that they are “national treasures” who have been “taught well”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Quoting the duchess, the publication said that the corgis have adjusted to living with Ferguson and Prince Andrew, along with their five Norfolk terriers at their royal residence in Royal Lodge, Windsor.

“They all balance out, the carpet moves as I move but I’ve got used to it now,” she joked, adding that Sandy and Muick brought “constant joy” to the queen’s life.

In her lifetime, the late monarch reportedly bred 14 generations of corgis, famously declaring, “My corgis are family.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @bronskiandfriends

Shortly after her death, it was announced that the Duke of York and his ex-wife would take on the puppers. The queen, however, also left behind one dorgi — a corgi-dachshund mix — but it is not known as to where that animal is.

According to reports, Andrew — who is no longer a working royal — gifted his mother Muick, and later Sandy, as a gift for her 95th birthday last year.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 08:50:36 pm
