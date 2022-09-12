scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Queen Elizabeth to be laid to rest beside husband Philip at King George VI Memorial chapel; who else is buried there?

The coffin of Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away in April 2021 at 99, was initially placed on a marble slab in the Royal Vault

queen elizabeth, prince philipThe Queen will be laid to rest beside Prince Philip in the King George VI memorial chapel at Windsor Castle (Source: AP)

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week after an unprecedented reign of 70 years, will be held on Monday, September 19. Her coffin arrived at Edinburgh Palace on Sunday after a six-hour journey from Balmoral Castle, where she breathed her last. On the day of her funeral, The Queen will be laid to rest beside Prince Philip at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away in April 2021 at 99, was initially placed on a marble slab in the Royal Vault beneath St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle under the condition that his final resting place will be beside his wife of 73 years when she passes away.

The King George VI memorial chapel also houses the remains of Queen Elizabeth’s father King George VI, The Queen Mother, and her sister Margaret. George VI, who died in 1952, was also initially interred in the Royal Vault before being moved to the memorial chapel when it was built 17 years later, in 1969.

 

Today, a small service will take place at St Giles’ Cathedral for members of the royal family, after which the public can pay their respects to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, before her body is laid to rest.

Next, the coffin will be flown to London, accompanied by her daughter Anne, where the Queen will lie in Westminster Hall for four days for the public to be able to visit until the day of the funeral. On Monday 19, her funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey – where she was coronated in 1953 and tied the knot with Prince Philip in 1947.

