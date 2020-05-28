Queen Elizabeth allows Boris Johnson to exercise at Buckingham Palace garden

Queen Elizabeth II with UK prime minister Boris Johnson. (Source: theroyalfamily/Instagram) Queen Elizabeth II with UK prime minister Boris Johnson. (Source: theroyalfamily/Instagram)

Queen Elizabeth II has opened the landscaped gardens of Buckingham Palace to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for exercise, as he recovers from coronavirus.

Johnson, who contracted the virus recently, spent several days in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at St Thomas’ Hospital in London. He was released from the hospital on April 12. And now the prime minister is believed to have improved his exercise regime to regain fitness.

Johnson was seen returning to Downing Street in workout gear after running within the confines of the monarch’s palace, reported People. Before using the Buckingham Palace gardens, Johnson was reportedly seen to exercise regularly in public. Besides, the leader was also photographed running across the grounds of Lambeth Palace, home of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Earlier, the Buckingham Palace garden had played host to former POTUS Barack Obama, apart from a number of national celebrations.

While Queen Elizabeth and Johnson would usually meet once a week, they now do their weekly meetings via telephone call.

In April, Queen Elizabeth also thanked health workers for their contributions and the people of her country for following government rules to stay at home, in a special broadcast amid the pandemic. “We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return. We will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again,” she had said.

