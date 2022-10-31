Queen consort Camilla’s recent private visit to India featured holistic Ayurvedic treatments, vegetarian food

Britain’s Queen Consort Camilla was recently in India, visiting a wellness retreat in Bengaluru — her first private visit abroad ever since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her mother-in-law, last month.

While the details of her visit remain shrouded, according to news reports, the 75-year-old — who is married to King Charles — was staying in a place called ‘Soukya’, which is a holistic health and wellness retreat located near Whitefield. The king did not accompany her.

According to its website, Soukya has a 30-acre organic farm, and it is a “holistic health destination” that works to balance the mind, body, and spirit. It claims to be the “first-of-its-kind healing sanctuary” practising a treatment approach that “integrates different traditional, time-tested and natural systems of medicine like Ayurveda, homeopathy, yoga and naturopathy”.

Under medical conditions that they treat at Soukya, the website mentions addictive disorders, lifestyle and metabolic disorders, skin conditions, treatment of eyes, ears, nose, and throat, cancer rehabilitation, pediatric developmental disorders, reproductive disorders, musculoskeletal and neurological, respiratory disorders, mental health, and others.

Reportedly, King Charles III and his wife have had a long association with Soukya; they have been supporting integrative treatments. Dr Isaac Mathai, who is the chairman of the wellness centre, confirmed that the British royal family has been supporting holistic medicine for many years now. “They came to Soukya seven times in the last 12 years,” he said about the couple.

The website states that the food served here is “ovo-vegetarian cuisine”, which includes egg and vegetarian food, and is based on “low fat, low salt and low spice”. In fact, the menu here is curated to provide a “well-balanced sattvic food”, both delicious and healthy. The fruits and vegetables are grown in the “organic garden and orchards”.

A source told indianexpress.com that Camilla was there for “rejuvenation treatment”, which is inclusive of “Ayurvedic treatment, acupuncture, therapeutic yoga in the morning and evening, meditation, and a special diet”. “This type of treatment has an anti-aging effect,” the source added.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!