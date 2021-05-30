In quarantine, Virat Kohli answers questions on diet, dealing with anxiety, daughter Vamika, and more

In the lockdown, everyone is at home. So is Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli. Sharing that he is “in quarantine”, he asked his fans to ask him questions on Instagram. What followed was the cricketer talking about his diet, the meaning of his daughter’s name, ways to deal with anxiety, etc.

When asked about his routine during quarantine, he replied, “Train once a day, spend time with family. Pretty normal.”

(Source: Virat Kohli/Instagram) (Source: Virat Kohli/Instagram)

If you have been wondering about his diet, he shed light on that, too: “Lots of vegetables, some eggs, 2 cups of coffee, quinoa, lots of spinach, love dosas too,” he revealed. But, he added, “all in controlled quantities”.

When someone asked if he would share a glimpse of his daughter Vamika, Virat reiterated what he and Anushka Sharma had informed earlier: “Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. No we have, as a couple, decided not to expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and make her own choice.”

He also answered questions regarding dealing with anxiety. “Be focused on things that are important and try to have belief in the greater good. Believe something good can happen at any time.”

His tip to staying motivated was simple: “Do the routines right and persist with them regardless of the result.”

In case you are curious as to what he eats in a day, the answer is, “lots of Indian food…and sometimes Chinese too”. “Almonds, protein bars, fruits” feature in his daily diet.

He was also recently vaccinated and shared that from a “bit of body ache, slight fever” there is “nothing major”.

