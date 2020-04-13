Here is how you can make a DIY face sheet mask

No one can deny how satisfying are face sheet masks. (Photo: Getty) No one can deny how satisfying are face sheet masks. (Photo: Getty)

We know you would also agree that sheet masks are luxuriously satisfying, and how they have revolutionised Korean skincare. Offering the much-needed TLC to your skin, giving it an instant glow and the sheer relaxation you get after applying a sheet mask are just a few of its many benefits. Moreover, quarantine is the best time to get your skincare routine on point. Make sure you are not missing out on these steps while you are at home.

Ahead, we tell you a sustainable way to create a face sheet mask so that you can continue enjoying your beauty sessions.

Now you are probably wondering where you will get the sheet from. Let us tell you that any soft fibre cloth or a plain cotton cloth will do the task. All you have to do is make cut-outs for your eyes, nose and mouth. You can do that by standing in front of the mirror and marking the areas by using a kohl-pencil or an eyebrow pencil.

Once the cutouts are done, the cloth needs to be infused with the liquid which will help you relax. You need to prepare the juice/ liquid in a bowl and soak the cloth in it for two minutes. In case you are looking for a mask to brighten your face, dip it in tomato juice. If you want a mask that helps make your skin firm and add a natural glow, soak it with rice water. Check out the benefits of rice water here.

You could also dip it in chamomile tea to help calm down inflamed skin and do away with redness. The best part is it can be tailored as per your needs. After you are done, it is time to put it on and sit back. Apply it just like your regular sheet mask for a good 10 minutes. If there’s any more liquid left, apply it on your hands and legs.

Once you are done, you can wash the cloth and use it again with a different liquid! There you have a sustainable skincare option, free of chemicals and easy on the pocket.

