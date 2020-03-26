A Q-tip can do more than you think; check it out here

Q-tip can help get rid of the excess make-up products that settles on the fine lines. (Photo: Getty) Q-tip can help get rid of the excess make-up products that settles on the fine lines. (Photo: Getty)

Cotton swab is one of the most underrated products in your bathroom cabinet. Period. But did you know that its benefits go beyond being just a bare hygiene essential? Without further ado, let us tell you how this mini-tool is packed with big power.

Dip a Q-tip in a dark brown or a black eyeshadow and cover the bald spots on your scalp. (Photo: Getty) Dip a Q-tip in a dark brown or a black eyeshadow and cover the bald spots on your scalp. (Photo: Getty)

Helps apply eye cream

The area around our eyes is highly sensitive. But while applying an eye cream we often tend to pull our skin which can lead to long-term damage and even wrinkles. But using a cotton swab to apply your eye cream will eliminate this tugging. Just dab the swab in the cream and apply it lightly until it is soaked.

Gives your roots a natural look

Often our scalp has small bald spots that can make things look uneven. Also, our roots lack colour. Looking for a solution? Its simple: just dip a Q-tip in a dark brown or a black eyeshadow and cover those spots. The sponge-like head of the swab helps with precise application.

Applies highlighter on the inner corner of your eyes

We know how difficult it can get to highlight the inner corner of the eyes in the absence of a perfect flat brush. This is when the Q-tip comes to your rescue, Just apply a bit of highlighter on the swab and apply it on the inner corner of your eyes without poking yourself. Not only that, the leftover highlighter can also be used to get the perfect highlight on the bridge of your nose.

Gives your eyebrows the perfect shape

Using a Q-tip, take some brow powder or a dark brown shade from your eye shadow palette blend it softly over your brow area. This helps fill the sparse gaps and the bald spots, You can use the other side to clean any the colour may may have spilled.

Helps conceal cakey makeup

Often, when our skin is dry or we have applied makeup for over four hours, the foundation or the concealer tends to settle into our fine lines leading to a cakey look. Take a Q-tip and dab it on the fine lines to picks up the extra product. Isn’t this a quick fix to flawless make-up?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd