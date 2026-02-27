The power of puttering: ‘Doing nothing productive’ is the best thing for your brain

In today’s fast world, “puttering around” has significant psychological and physiological benefits. “Puttering means accomplishing mundane tasks that seem unimportant, like rearranging books, watering plants, or fixing minor household items without urgency. These small tasks that do not have a fixed objective give a person a feeling of peace and emotional balance, making them utterly therapeutic,” said Jasmine Arora, consultant and clinical psychologist, Artemis Hospitals.

From a medical perspective, puttering promotes the parasympathetic nervous system, encouraging relaxation and reducing stress, said Arora. “As people engage in these small, repetitive, and mundane tasks, the brain secretes dopamine, the neurotransmitter associated with pleasure and motivation,” said Arora.