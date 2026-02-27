The power of puttering: ‘Doing nothing productive’ is the best thing for your brain

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
In today’s fast world, “puttering around” has significant psychological and physiological benefits. “Puttering means accomplishing mundane tasks that seem unimportant, like rearranging books, watering plants, or fixing minor household items without urgency. These small tasks that do not have a fixed objective give a person a feeling of peace and emotional balance, making them utterly therapeutic,” said Jasmine Arora, consultant and clinical psychologist, Artemis Hospitals.
From a medical perspective, puttering promotes the parasympathetic nervous system, encouraging relaxation and reducing stress, said Arora. “As people engage in these small, repetitive, and mundane tasks, the brain secretes dopamine, the neurotransmitter associated with pleasure and motivation,” said Arora.
She explained that it’s been highly beneficial for those suffering from anxiety disorders or mild depression due to reducing the negative impact of chronic stress and low mood. Such activities promote mindfulness, a cognitive process that increases present-moment awareness. “Performing simple tasks like folding clothes or cleaning a desk can activate the prefrontal cortex, which is the region of the brain that controls executive functioning and emotional regulation. Scientific studies have revealed that mindfulness, as practised in daily activities, reduces cortisol, the stress hormone, and enhances overall well-being,” said Arora.
Puttering can also be healthy for “neuroplasticity”, the brain’s ability to reorganise itself by forming new neural connections. “It becomes significant as people grow older and maintain their cognitive functions with less possibility of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s. The physical movement associated with these activities enhances proprioception, which is the ability of the body to feel movement and position,” said Arora.
This is essential for motor control and coordination. “Gentle physical exercise, like gardening or light cleaning, triggers the release of endorphins, which result in feelings of satisfaction and accomplishment,” said Arora.
In short, puttering around is not just a pastime — but it is, in fact, a natural and accessible method of improving mental health, relaxation, and support in the functioning of the brain. “Anybody can take small tasks with a mindful approach while using their therapeutic power to lead a healthy life free from stress,” said Arora.