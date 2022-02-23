‘Pups of the United States’: Dog nutrition brand honours three famous presidential dogs

Jinx, which is a clean label nutrition brand for dogs, recently celebrated the first pets of the United States in a unique way. It took to Instagram to unveil life-size statues of famous presidential dogs at the Lincoln Memorial.

“Behind every great Commander-in-Chief is a whole lotta fetch, treats, and belly rubs. That’s why this Presidents Day, we’re putting all politics aside to celebrate… THE PUPS OF THE UNITED STATES (Sic),” the caption read.

It stated that the pups that have been honoured are: Bo Obama, Pushinka Kennedy, and Fido Lincoln.

“Over the past couple of years, we’ve realised how much we depend on our pets for emotional support. At Jinx, we all turn to our dogs to get through tough days and we thought if that was true for us, imagine the pressure of being the President of the United States.

“That’s why this Presidents Day, we put politics aside to celebrate our Companions-in-Chief, the dogs that have been there for some of our nation’s greatest leaders, ready and waiting for belly rubs and daily walks,” co-founder Sameer Mehta was quoted as saying by PR Newswire.

About the dogs

Fido, Abraham Lincoln’s dog is the oldest of the three, who lived between 1851 and 1865. It is said that during Lincoln’s presidency, he remained in Springfield, Illinois and did not travel to Washington, owing to the fact that he was afraid of sounds, people, traffic, a new routine, etc. Fido was a yellow mongrel dog.

Pushinka Kennedy is next, who belonged to John F Kennedy. The dog was given to him by the Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev. Pushinka was said to be the daughter of Strelka, the first dog sent to space by Russians in 1960.

Bo Obama has also been honoured, who was Barack Obama’s dog. He lived between 2008 and 2021, and was a gift to his daughters Malia and Sasha after he won the first presidency.

