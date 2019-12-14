Waking up with a puffy face? Try these tips to de-puff

Whether it’s an unfortunate byproduct of a night-out, some kind of allergy or just genetics, puffy eyes can be hard to hide. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Whether it’s an unfortunate byproduct of a night-out, some kind of allergy or just genetics, puffy eyes can be hard to hide. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

While we are immersed in ‘adulting’, we think that by getting an adequate amount of rest and by eating healthy, our under-eye puffiness will disappear, but alas, we continue to see bags under our eyes.

Mild morning puffiness is a common problem and usually recedes after a cold face wash and a glass of water.

Whether an unfortunate byproduct of a night-out, an allergy or just genetics, puffy eyes can be hard to hide. But, there are a few ways you can do, to take care of the unwanted under-eye bags. Here are some remedies.

Take a look!

Use a cold spoon

A cold spoon will de-puff making your eyes feel cool instantly. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) A cold spoon will de-puff making your eyes feel cool instantly. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Leave two clean teaspoons in your freezer, and on puffy mornings, simply press them against your eyes for a few minutes. This will de-puff making your eyes feel cool instantly.

Apply aloe vera gel

Thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, aloe vera gel works wonders in de-puffing eyes. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, aloe vera gel works wonders in de-puffing eyes. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Cold aloe vera gel is another natural way to soothe and de-puff eyes, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. Keep a bottle of fresh aloe vera gel in your fridge, and then apply it just like eye cream before going to bed or post waking up.

Drink a full glass of water

If you are frequently dehydrated, the cause of your puffy face is nothing but water retention. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) If you are frequently dehydrated, the cause of your puffy face is nothing but water retention. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

If you are frequently dehydrated, the cause of your puffy face is nothing but water retention. Begin your day with a glass of water and get hydrated again so your body gets back to normal.

Apply warm tea bags

While cold is generally more effective in reducing swelling, heat can soothe sore areas and relieve you as well. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) While cold is generally more effective in reducing swelling, heat can soothe sore areas and relieve you as well. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Steep green tea bags in hot water for three or four minutes, then apply them to the swollen area around your eyes. Ensure the bags are lukewarm. While cold is generally more effective for reducing swelling, heat can also soothe sore areas and relieve you.

Check for skin reactions

Dirty or dusty pillowcases and sheets may be irritating your skin. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Dirty or dusty pillowcases and sheets may be irritating your skin. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Often, water retention and a hard night of partying can be the reason behind those under-eye bags. Dirty or dusty pillowcases and sheets may be irritating your skin, too. Alternatively, you may have a mild allergic reaction to a new lotion, detergent, perfume, or anything else that could end up near your face or on your bedclothes.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd