scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 02, 2021
Must Read

Skincare tips: Say goodbye to pigmentation and blemishes with this pudina or mint toner

This fresh, organic and preservative-free toner can be made using just two basic ingredients, shared beauty blogger Sejal Goyal

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 2, 2021 11:30:29 am
mintTry this refreshing toner for your skincare troubles. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Skincare demands effort and patience. But it is not about applying numerous products, it is instead about understanding one’s skin type and its problems and then using specific products. But one product which can be used by all is the toner, which helps hydrate the skin and also remove dead cells. However, instead of opting for store-bought toners, you can always make a fresh, organic and preservative-free toner at home. And all you need are two basic ingredients.

ALSO READ |Don’t be bothered by acne scars if you have mint leaves at home

Beauty blogger Sejal Goyal shared an easy mint toner as part of her #DadiSays posts on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sejal Goyal (@skinsideout.in)

Ingredients

Mint
Water

Method

*Wash pudina or mint leaves thoroughly to remove dirt
*Boil the leaves in 1.5 cups of water for 3-5 minutes
*Strain the leaves and pour the liquid into a glass bottle
*Refrigerate to cool.

Points to keep in mind

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

*Since it is preservative-free, it is necessary to store it in a refrigerator
*Can be stored for up to five days
*Make a new batch if it starts smelling weird

ALSO READ |Skincare tip: The goodness of mint, packed in ice cubes

How to apply?

*Apply it to your skin with a cotton pad and follow it up with your moisturiser.
*You can use it in your am and pm routine!

Benefits

The toner is non-toxic, organic, non gmo, paraben-free, alcohol-free.

“This pudina toner will brighten your complexion and fade pigmentation and blemishes. The astringent nature of pudina makes it a great toner to cleanse the pores by clearing away excess sebum and bacteria,” said Goyal.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Rashmika Mandanna, Rashmika Mandanna photos, Rashmika Mandanna photos, Rashmika Mandanna, photos, indian express, indian express news
Rashmika Mandanna’s style is effortlessly chic; check it out

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 02: Latest News

Advertisement