Skincare tips: Say goodbye to pigmentation and blemishes with this pudina or mint toner

Skincare demands effort and patience. But it is not about applying numerous products, it is instead about understanding one’s skin type and its problems and then using specific products. But one product which can be used by all is the toner, which helps hydrate the skin and also remove dead cells. However, instead of opting for store-bought toners, you can always make a fresh, organic and preservative-free toner at home. And all you need are two basic ingredients.

Beauty blogger Sejal Goyal shared an easy mint toner as part of her #DadiSays posts on Instagram.

Ingredients

Mint

Water

Method

*Wash pudina or mint leaves thoroughly to remove dirt

*Boil the leaves in 1.5 cups of water for 3-5 minutes

*Strain the leaves and pour the liquid into a glass bottle

*Refrigerate to cool.

Points to keep in mind

*Since it is preservative-free, it is necessary to store it in a refrigerator

*Can be stored for up to five days

*Make a new batch if it starts smelling weird

How to apply?

*Apply it to your skin with a cotton pad and follow it up with your moisturiser.

*You can use it in your am and pm routine!

Benefits

The toner is non-toxic, organic, non gmo, paraben-free, alcohol-free.

“This pudina toner will brighten your complexion and fade pigmentation and blemishes. The astringent nature of pudina makes it a great toner to cleanse the pores by clearing away excess sebum and bacteria,” said Goyal.

