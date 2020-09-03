Protect your home from electrical mishaps with these tips

Old plugs, poorly insulated power tools, damaged cord sets, etc. can be major electrical hazards and lead to fatal accidents. (Photo: Pixabay)

Our lives are dependent on electricity, and this dependence has only increased as we continue to stay at home amid the pandemic. But like most things, one needs to be extremely careful with electricity and the many electrical appliances as electrical accidents can sometimes be fatal.

Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India said: “People often fail to realise the potential danger that is lurking in our building circuit infrastructure. Elements such as old plugs, poorly insulated power tools, damaged cord sets, etc. can lead to major electrical hazards and fatal accidents.”

So here are some simple ways to safeguard your home and the lives of your loved ones against electrical hazards.

Make sure to avoid circuit overload

“Electrical circuits are designed to handle a specific load, and if socket and circuit breakers are not of the right rating, these devices are going to fail,” said Goel. As our dependency on electrical appliances increases, we resort to using extension cords or multi plugs which may lead to overloading circuits. Which is why, one must ensure that all heavy appliances are connected with power sockets which have a specific rating of wire, and protection devices installed to handle originating faults.

Ensure essential protection devices are installed

Your kitchen, bathrooms and utility corner are areas where electricity and water are likely to come in contact. Water and electricity are a deadly combination, and not in a good way.

“It is extremely essential to ensure that all your electric outlets are protected by RCCB (Residual Current Circuit Breaker) – a device to protect against earth or residual leakage of current,” he said. These are the life-saving devices that detect any current leakages in the circuit and disconnect immediately.

Make sure you are up-to-date with house wiring

Ensure timely maintenance of household electrical wiring is done along with those of the appliances. “Excessive pressure/stretching of wires can damage insulation (exposing the conductor), or compress the conducting wire, which can lead to overheating and put you at risk for an undiscerning scenario such as electrical fire, and short circuit,” warned Goel. However, he also adds that the household electrical wiring is dependent on the electrical load used and the quality of wires in general. “A good practice is to upgrade the electrical wiring in your house with the right current rating in about 15-20 years,” he said.

