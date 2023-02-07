Propose Day 2023: Date, importance of Propose Day in India

Propose Day 2023 Date: With the arrival of February, lovers all across the globe gear up for the most awaited time of year — Valentine’s Week — which is celebrated in the run-up to Valentine’s Day on February 14. The week, which is all about expressing your love to your beloved, showering them with gifts, making undying promises, going out on dates and much more, kickstarts with Rose Day on February 7, and is followed by Propose Day which falls on February 8.

The second day of this love-filled week is celebrated with lots of enthusiasm and the necessity to express it, not just by those looking for companionship, but also by couples already in a committed relationship. As such, on this day, people open up their hearts and share their emotions with their beloved. So, if you have been planning to express yourself for sometime now, then this day is just for you!

To celebrate this day, you can book a date at your partner’s favourite place, gift them something thoughtful, or just propose to them all over again and relive your vows. It is your day to seize and make your better half feel on top of the world.

Globally, Valentine’s Week is celebrated by exchanging gifts, roses, chocolates, and cards and by spending quality time with our loved ones. Valentine’s Day is celebrated to honour Saint Valentine who, according to legends, defied the Roman emperor’s orders and secretly married couples to spare husbands from war. He was later martyred. Over the years, Valentine’s Day has become synonymous with grand gestures of affection.

Propose day is followed by Chocolate Day and then, Teddy Day, when chocolates and teddy bears are exchanged as a symbol of love. The next three days are celebrated as Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day respectively.

So, how are you celebrating this Valentine’s Week?

