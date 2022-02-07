Propose Day 2022: Date, importance of Propose Day in India

Propose Day 2022 Date: February, the month of love and romance, carries with it a lot of anticipation and promises. It is not only about looking forward to spending time with loved ones, but is also the perfect time to plan the perfect date, pop the question to your beloved, or express your feelings to your closest friends.

Kickstarting the celebrations, February 7-14 is celebrated as Valentines’ week in India and is witness to numerous gifts, celebrations and love. Celebrated to honour Saint Valentine, over the years, Valentines’ Day has become synonymous with grand gestures of affection.

As such, Propose day is celebrated on February 8 every year with a great zeal and enthusiasm. People celebrate love and the necessity of expressing it on this special day. This day is not just for single people wanting to begin a new relationship, but also for couples already in a happy and committed relationship.

Don’t hesitate, book a date at a fancy place, gift your special someone something thoughtful or just propose to them all over again. It is your day to seize and make your partner feel on the top of the world!

Propose day is followed by Chocolate Day and then, Teddy Day, when chocolates and teddy bears are exchanged as a symbol of love. The next two days are celebrated as Hug Day and Kiss Day respectively.

