Propose Day 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Pics, Greetings, SMS, Messages and Photos

Happy Propose Day 2020 Date, Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics: Valentine’s Week starts with Rose Day on February 7, followed by Propose Day on February 8. On this day, lovers confess their love for each other. Those who are single can make use of the opportunity to propose to the person they love.

If you are looking for quotes or messages to express your love, here are some you can pick from. Share these with your loved one and plan a special date with him or her.

* Will you hold my hand if I asked to spend a lifetime with you? Happy Propose Day!

* You’re not someone I want to be with, you are someone I can’t be without. Stay in my life forever.

* Happy Propose Day!

* When I looked into your eyes I didn’t see just you, I saw my today, my tomorrow and my future for the rest of my life…I love you, will you be mine forever?

* No poem, no fancy word

I just want the world to know

That I love you with all my heart.

Happy Propose Day, my love!

