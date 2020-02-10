Promise Day 2020: Wishes, date, importance and significance of Promise Day

Promise Day 2020: It is believed that on the fifth day of the Valentine’s week, couples make unbreakable vows to each other. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Promise Day 2020: It is believed that on the fifth day of the Valentine’s week, couples make unbreakable vows to each other. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Promise Day 2020 Date: It is that time of the year, and love is in the air. While Valentine’s Day is still a few days away, the days leading up to it are all about the many different aspects that together compose love. Each day signifies something deep and meaningful, in keeping with the excitement of Valentine’s Day. February 11 is usually celebrated as ‘Promise Day’, and as the name suggests, the day celebrates the many promises that make up a healthy relationship.

It is believed that on the fifth day of the Valentine’s week, couples make unbreakable vows to each other, and promise and profess their love and commitment for life. The promises can vary from couple to couple, as each relationship is different. So, while one couple can promise to make each other their priority, another can insist on quitting bad habits. The promises are to be made with an intention, and the more earnest you are, the better your relationship is.

Married couples, too, celebrate this day. They renew their vows and make new commitments to each other. Also, this day marks a new beginning for a relationship. So, even if you have faltered, you can always make it up to your partner by making genuine promises. Remember, your promises should be practical and honest. Do not promise your partner something that you cannot keep.

It should be noted that Promise Day is not the same as World Promise Day; the latter is celebrated on a different day. .If you are looking to celebrate the day, here are some wishes that you can share with your partner. Let them know of your unconditional love for them.

Happy Promise Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Make a promise to your loved one today. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Promise Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Make a promise to your loved one today. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* You gave my life a new meaning. I promise that I will love you for the rest of my life.

Happy Promise Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Promises are meant to be kept. So, keep them simple and genuine. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Promise Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Promises are meant to be kept. So, keep them simple and genuine. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Some things you don’t have to promise. You just do!

Happy Promise Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Make a promise that will last a lifetime. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Promise Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Make a promise that will last a lifetime. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* I will always be with you till the day I die.

Happy Promise Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: A promise is an expression of love. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Promise Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: A promise is an expression of love. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* I can’t promise that I will fix all your problems. But, I promise that we will deal with them together, always.

Happy Promise Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Work on the promises every day, for the rest of your life. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Promise Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Work on the promises every day, for the rest of your life. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Meeting you was luck, becoming lovers was destiny. Loving you is faith and commitment to each other. Happy Promise Day!

Happy Promise Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: A promise is like an unbreakable vow. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Promise Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: A promise is like an unbreakable vow. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* “Promise me you’ll always remember you’re braver than you believe, you are stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” — A. A. Milne, Winnie the Pooh

Happy Promise Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Tell your partner how committed you are to them. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Promise Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Tell your partner how committed you are to them. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Love is the happiness of today, and promise of tomorrow. So, this warm note comes to you, to say that you are my life. Happy Promise Day!

Happy Promise Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: A promise today can make a beautiful tomorrow. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Promise Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: A promise today can make a beautiful tomorrow. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* I promise to treat you like a queen, because you are one. Happy Promise Day, beloved.

Happy Promise Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Don’t wait for tomorrow. Make your love known today. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Promise Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Don’t wait for tomorrow. Make your love known today. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Promises make the relationship stronger. They show how much you can do for your love. Happy Promise Day!

