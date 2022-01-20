‘Stayed up until 4 am to help kids with homework; fought a lot with Rahul during childhood’: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recently hosted a Facebook live session, during which she answered some questions about her personal life. From her equation with her brother and member of the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to helping her children with their homework — Priyanka revealed it all during the interaction with her followers.

The political leader took to Instagram to share a snippet from the live session, where a user asked her if she ever helped her children with their homework.

“Bacchon ka homework toh mai aaj bhi karwati hun (I still help my children with their homework),” she captioned the video, in which she is seen answering the query.

“My daughter called me up this morning asking me to check one of her assignments. I have not just helped my kids with their homework, but also their friends. I was one of those aunties to whom children came for help. Sometimes, I used to do election campaigns all day and then help my children with their homework till 4 am,” Priyanka said.

On being asked what nickname mother Sonia Gandhi has given to her, she replied, “She calls me ‘Pri’ with love but when she’s angry, she says ‘Priyanka’.”

She was also asked if she and Rahul Gandhi used to fight during their childhood.

“Rahul used to win those fights. We used to fight a lot. I was 12-year-old when my grandmother was assassinated. We used to live together at that time. After her assassination, we were not able to go to school. From the age of 12 till 18, I studied and took exams from home. The interaction kids generally have with other children was stopped. So, Rahul and I used to live alone as my father used to travel a lot and our mother used to accompany him. In this loneliness, we developed a deep friendship but also fought a lot,” she said.

“However, whenever any outsider came to fight with us, we used to team up against them. Sometimes, our father had to intervene to stop us from fighting,” she added.

