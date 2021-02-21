‘The choice of the tendril’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares backstory of hairdo during Miss World 2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ memoir Unfinished is making waves for quite some time now. And the actor has been busy promoting it. Recently, she appeared at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and she spoke at length about a particular incident. Pictures of the actor winning the Miss World crown in 2000 have been etched in public minds for long and so is the hairdo — a tendril falling on her face. If you have read the book already you would know if it was deliberate; a last-ditch effort to salvage things.

She spoke about it on the show, giving the background. “I have this crazy tendril down my face. At that time, I tried to play it cool as if it was a choice but it really wasn’t. I was trying to curl my hair and there was like, 90 girls backstage, and everyone was moving around and getting their hair and make-up done. I was trying to curl my hair and somebody jostled me. I burnt myself and the skin scabbed, the actor said.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra opens up on how she kept her dress from falling during Miss World 2000

But the actor had presence of mind. She resorted to action quickly. “I had like this big mark which I had to conceal with concealer and that big tendril. Every time I look back at that picture, I am like, ‘The choice of the tendril! Really!'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

In her book, she also writes about being completely taken aback on winning the crown and her life changing after that. In a side anecdote, the actor disclosed the first thing her mother asked after all the frenzy was about her studies. Priyanka was just moths away from writing her boards exam when she won the crown.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle