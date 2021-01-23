Priyanka Chopra shares how she glams up quickly for zoom call; watch video

scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 23, 2021
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 23, 2021 7:10:20 pm
Would you like to recreate this look? (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh)

Over the past year, we have grown to love Priyanka Chopra’s quarantine outfits and the little snippets of her lockdown days that she shared on social media. This time, it only gets better because she finally shares her makeup routine. If you have been a fan of Chopra’s experimental looks, then watch this video where she shows you how to get a full-face of flawless makeup on under five minutes tops!

*”Going to do this clean face DIY quick makeup,” says Priyanka Chopra while starting to do her makeup. Sharing how she does not have time to do makeup , she goes on to apply a stick foundation on her under eyes and anywhere on the face which has pigmentation or blemishes.

*Blending it with her fingers, she moves on to set the same with a compact. Softly, dusting it throughout her face she explains how she does not like too much powder on her face. Moving on to add a bit of colour to her face, she opts for a neutral tone blush and applies it on the hollow of her cheeks.

*This is a great tip for anyone who wants to give the illusion of a long face since applying it on the hollow of the cheeks accentuates your features and of course the cheekbone! She uses the same and brushes it on her eyelids for a hint of colour.

*Focusing on her eyes, she then curls her lashes using an eyelash curler and applies a generous coat of mascara. Next, using a spoolie brush, she brushes out her eyebrows and fills in the sparse gaps using an eyebrow pencil.

*Adding finishing touches to her looks, she opts for a baby pink-tinged lip balm for a natural look, ties her hair in a neat bun and sprays some hairspray to set the baby hair in place.

*Priyanka then adds accessories to amp up the look and there you go!

