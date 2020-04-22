Priyanka Chopra reveals her secret DIY hack for healthy hair, try it now

Now that you have some time for self-care, try Priyanka Chopra’s DIY hack for scalp treatment. The Sky is Pink actor recently took to Instagram to share her mother Madhu Chopra’s home remedy for treating dry scalp or dandruff problem.
“This is a recipe for a hair treatment that my mom taught me, and her mom taught her,” she captioned the video in which she demonstrates how to make the hair mask.
Read| Simple remedies to take care of your hair while at home
In a bowl, mix full fat yogurt, honey (1 tsp) and one raw egg. Apply the mixture on your hair and let it sit for 30 minutes before washing with warm water or baby shampoo. Take a look at Priyanka’s video:
View this post on Instagram
A few years ago I shared some DIY beauty hacks with @voguemagazine. Seems like a good time to dust these off to try during quarantine. This is a recipe for a hair treatment that my mom taught me, and her mom taught her. Full Fat Yogurt, 1 tsp honey, 1 egg. Let it sit in your hair for 30 min and rinse with warm water. Disclaimer: while this works wonders (for me), it doesn’t smell the best. You may need to shampoo twice to remove all the yogurt, and then condition as usual.
Read| Foods that can speed up hair growth naturally
Benefits of the ingredients
Yogurt is rich in proteins and probiotics. According to Healthline, the lactic acid in yogurt cleanses the scalp, clears away dead skin cells and helps hair folicle growth. It also acts as a deep conditioner.
Egg yolk, on the other hand, is rich in vitamins, making hair resistant to damage. It moisturises the hair and helps it grow faster besides treating dandruff. Honey also acts as a moisturiser and adds shine to dull hair.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.