Priyanka Chopra reveals her secret DIY hack for healthy hair, try it now

Priyanka Chopra shared her mother’s DIY hair hack for treating dry scalp. (Source: priyankachopra/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh) Priyanka Chopra shared her mother’s DIY hair hack for treating dry scalp. (Source: priyankachopra/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Now that you have some time for self-care, try Priyanka Chopra’s DIY hack for scalp treatment. The Sky is Pink actor recently took to Instagram to share her mother Madhu Chopra’s home remedy for treating dry scalp or dandruff problem.

“This is a recipe for a hair treatment that my mom taught me, and her mom taught her,” she captioned the video in which she demonstrates how to make the hair mask.

Read| Simple remedies to take care of your hair while at home

In a bowl, mix full fat yogurt, honey (1 tsp) and one raw egg. Apply the mixture on your hair and let it sit for 30 minutes before washing with warm water or baby shampoo. Take a look at Priyanka’s video:

Read| Foods that can speed up hair growth naturally

Benefits of the ingredients

Yogurt is rich in proteins and probiotics. According to Healthline, the lactic acid in yogurt cleanses the scalp, clears away dead skin cells and helps hair folicle growth. It also acts as a deep conditioner.

Egg yolk, on the other hand, is rich in vitamins, making hair resistant to damage. It moisturises the hair and helps it grow faster besides treating dandruff. Honey also acts as a moisturiser and adds shine to dull hair.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd