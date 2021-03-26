Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant SONA features exclusive modern art from India

Priyanka Chopra’s new Indian restaurant in New York called SONA is already winning the praise of food lovers; the owner recently gave a glimpse of it in her Instagram stories.

Apart from offering an exotic assortment of Indian delicacies with a twist, prepared by chef Hari Nayak, the fine dining restaurant also celebrates the richness of Indian art, grabbing the attention of one and all.

“SONA reimagines the wonders of Indian fare in a space that evokes a bygone era of a boisterous yet elegant India,” reads the official website. Envisioned and designed by Melissa Bowers, the decor is reminiscent of the Art Deco period of Mumbai in the 1930s, according to architecturaldigest.in.

On the walls of the restaurant hang magnificent artworks by renowned Indian artists, including contemporary and modern artists. For this, SONA has partnered with advisory Sunderlande to showcase exclusive art from India. The art pieces are also available for private acquisition.

Overall, the interior design boasts of India’s rich history.

The monotone furniture, pendant lights, wooden flooring, not to mention the exquisite crockery, add to the charm.