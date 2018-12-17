Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ wedding is the second most searched on Google

When it comes to the highlights of 2018, the year may well be remembered for hosting the most number of celebrity weddings ever. From Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, the last month has seen a series of wedding pictures that have flooded the Internet.

Recently, tech giant Google released a list of most-searched weddings of the year, which revealed that the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, which took place on May 19 this year was the most searched wedding of 2018, followed by our very desi girl Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding ceremony. The power couple ‘Nickyanka’ got married in Jodhpur’s picturesque Umaid Bhawan earlier this month on December 1.

The wedding that saw a Christian and a Hindu ceremony looked picture perfect.

Dressed in a beautiful deep red Sabyasachi Mukherji lehenga for the Hindu wedding, the actor looked strikingly beautiful. We loved the intricate French embroidery and the fine sequin work on it.

She styled the outfit with traditional gold jewellery – a matha patti, nath, and chura – and also an elaborate necklace by Chopard from their ‘Haute Joaillerie Collection’, featuring 184.50-carats of pear-shaped diamonds set in 18k ethical white gold. In addition to these, she wore pear-shaped diamond and a 16-carat oval-shaped diamond headpiece.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas looked dapper in a pale gold sherwani which he beautifully teamed with a heavy dupatta and a turban fit enough for a royal.

For the white wedding, the bride stepped out in a beautiful Ralph Lauren gown with a sweeping 75-feet tulle veil. We think the gown with floral and scroll motifs and lace-effect tulle appliqués with scalloped sleeves and a high-neck collar is fit for a princess.

Meanwhile, groom Nick Jonas was seen in a custom Ralph Lauren six-button, double-breasted black tuxedo and custom patent lace-up shoes.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who got married on November 15 in Italy’s Lake Como at the picturesque Villa d’Este, also made it to the list. The couple’s wedding was the fifth most googled in 2018.

Singh and Padukone got married as per Konkani and Sindhi wedding rituals. For the Konkani-style ceremony on the first day, Deepika wore a kanjeevaram sari with a bold golden border from Sabyasachi. She complemented her bridal look with Sabyasachi’s signature matha patti, a choker and uncut diamond rani haar.

Ranveer, surprisingly, decided to keep it subtle in a white and gold sherwani from the same designer.

For the Sindhi ceremony, that took place at the CastaDiva Resort, overlooking Lake Como, Deepika looked resplendent in a red lehenga. Complementing her was Ranveer in a colour coordinated red sherwani. Once again, the power couple was clad head-to-toe in Sabyasachi.

The list features some of the most celebrated weddings of the year – Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s, Kat Von D and Rafael Reyes’, Joe Scarborough and Mika’s, and Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s wedding and others.