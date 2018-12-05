Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu shares tips on how to beat wedding stress

Planning a grand wedding and making sure that everything runs smoothly is a Herculean task. At such times, learning to handle stress well is what one needs to master, especially if you too want to look picture-perfect like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone.

With the Delhi reception of Priyanka Chopra over, the actor’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra has shared some tips to keep it all under control and look your best while at it.

Start your day right

Meditate for around 10-20 minutes as it is a peaceful way to kickstart your day. Follow it up with a healthy breakfast containing a handful of almonds as it will keep you energised and help maintain a healthy lifestyle every day.

Eat well

For the jet setters, it’s important to eat well and ensure that you don’t land at your destination with an upset stomach. Take care of your food cravings by packing a handful of dry fruits in a small convenient box, for you to munch on any time of the day.

Avoid sinful desserts

Saying ‘NO’ to desserts during weddings can be tough but avoiding it will lead to a healthy lifestyle. Dr Chopra says, “I recommend you try to indulge in healthier options instead. Even as the bride and groom, ask your relatives to treat you healthy with jaggery instead of those fancy Indian mithais“.

Hit the dancefloor

Dance is one of the best ways to lose weight while enjoying yourself the most. “I suggest all brides who wish to lose weight for their wedding should practice for their sangeet ceremony and their wedding dance for at least an hour a day,” says Dr Chopra.

Nuts all the ways

Nuts are great for health and one should include almonds in their daily diet for a perfect long-term solution to healthy living. Snack smart as that is mostly when we slip on our diet routine. “I remember ensuring Priyanka consumed a handful of almonds each day and it is a practice she follows till date”, adds Dr Chopra.