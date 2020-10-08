The thought-provoking answer that made Priyanka Chopra win Miss India 2000; watch

Priyanka Chopra won Miss India title in 2000. (Source: priyankachopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra is an international sensation today, but if you look back, it was perhaps becoming Miss India that marked her first milestone moment.

The actor, who completed 20 years in the entertainment industry this year, was crowned Miss India back in 2000, at the age of 18.

Before Priyanka was crowned, she was asked a question in the final round, customary to the beauty pageant format. It was host Rahul Khanna who asked her, “If you were a police officer in the garden of Eden, who would you punish for the original sin — Adam, Eve or the Serpent?”

To this, Priyanka said, “If I was a police officer in the garden of Eden, I would punish Satan, the Serpent, because I believe that evil is instigated, not created. Eve thought Satan was right, she believed him. Let us get a moral from this, to decipher between good and bad without being biased.” She ended up winning the pageant that year. Watch the throwback video that Miss India posted on its Instagram profile:

A while ago, the Quantico actor said in an Instagram video, “It all started with the Femina Miss India pageant in 2000…that was crazy. I never, ever expected to win,” while talking about her journey as a public figure.

