Priyanka likes to switch up her beauty routine with a pop of colour on the lid; here’s how you can do it too

Priyanka Chopra is a sure-shot beauty and a makeup aficionado. By always playing and experimenting with her style and makeup, she has been setting major goals. From glittery eyes to graphic eyeliner, her eye makeup is always on point. Recently the Quantico actor took to Instagram and shared an old image, revealing how she loves mixing up her beauty routine with a pop of colour on the lid, and we cannot get enough.

If you too are someone who loves the ‘no-makeup’ makeup look and likes to keep it au naturel with just a hint of glamour, then you are at the right place! Without further ado, we mention a few tips and tricks to add a glamourous hint to your simple look.

Glow like a Goddess: There’s nothing like glowing skin. In order to achieve it, take a drop of foundation and mix it with one part of liquid illuminator. Now, using your fingertips massage it properly to get a naturally glowing look. Finish it off by applying a powder highlighter on the highest points of your face.

Rose cheeks coming through: Blush is an underrated makeup product that can really amp up your beauty game. Swirl your fluffy brush on a deep berry shade and apply it to your cheeks, or simply brush it on the side of your forehead and seamlessly merge it with your cheekbones to get the draping effect. Want to know the different techniques to apply blush? Check it out here.

Focus on your nails: Experimenting with manicure can often take your beauty game many notches higher. Go for a simple French manicure or pastel blue or pink nails. You could go out loud with neon tips too! There’s no stopping, let those hands speak.

24 karat gold eyes: Keep your base flawless and top your eyelid with concealer in order to create a base for your eyeshadow. Now take a fluffy eyeshadow brush and swipe a generous amount of gold eyeshadow on your lids. Define your crease with a chocolate brown eyeshadow and take over the party!

Colourful eyes: This tip is loved by Priyanka Chopra; she loves futuristic eyes and so do we! Ditch the usual eyeliner and go for a colourful one and draw a line above the crease of your eye. If that seems a little too OTT, then draw a line with complementary colours just below the lash line and call it day! Also, wondering which colour to go for? Allow us to suggest: neon blue or green, or even red! The choices are endless.

