My dad encouraged my sense of adventure: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

She also wrote about her father's lasting influence on her life. (Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has finished writing her memoir, Unfinished and the book is up for pre-order already. Recently, the Quantico actor took to social media to share a snippet from the book, but even as a standalone caption, it reflected her journey and grit. Sharing a picture childhood photo where she is wearing her father’s army uniform, she wrote, “This is a photo from the album in my upcoming book. I used to love following my dad around the house dressed in his Army uniform. I wanted to grow up and be exactly like him. He was my idol.”

She continued recollecting her father’s lasting impact on her, and the way she took after him. “My dad encouraged my sense of adventure. Even as a little girl…I was always out exploring, looking for adventure, trying to uncover something new. My urge was to do something that hadn’t been done before, to discover something that no one had found yet. I always wanted to be first. That urge drives me every day, in every single thing I do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Talking about her memoir, she had said, “Ironically, I named this memoir years before I started writing it. Having been a public person now for 20 years, with so much life to live and a long list of things to check off my list personally and professionally, I am very much #Unfinished. But the funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I’ve realised that being “unfinished” has deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

The book will be out next year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd