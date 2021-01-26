‘It was awful for me’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas on promoting skin-whitening cream

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is coming up with her new book, Unfinished. Being a memoir, it addresses several topics which she has not spoken about in the past, and one such is her regret of promoting skin-whitening cream.
In a recent interview with Marie Claire, she expressed this guilt while also revealing the reason for doing so.
“[Skin lightening] was so normalised in South Asia; it’s such a large industry that everyone was doing it. In fact, doing it is still a check [mark] when you are a female actor, but it’s awful. And it was awful for me, for a little girl who used to put talcum-powder cream on my face because I believed that dark skin was not pretty.”
In the past, too, the actor has spoken openly about it. But in this interview, she also shared the course correction she is working on: launching her own sustainable beauty brand, Anomaly.
Without divulging much, she said that the line, in keeping with its name, will seek to acknowledge and enhance several beauty types — the anomalies — without clubbing all of them together. “I’m an anomaly, and everyone else is in their own way,” she was quoted as saying in the interview.
She also spoke about how cathartic writing the book was for her. “I call it the in-between-interviews book. I’ve been in so many interviews in my life, but nobody knows what happened in between them,” she said.
