Five times Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave us major make-up goals

Priyanka Chopra sure knows how to turn heads with her fashion quotient, but there’s one more thing where the actor is always on point — her makeup. From smokey eyes to metallic sheen, she sure knows how to nail her makeup, which amps up her overall look. And the best part? Her makeup is not very complicated; it is something you could pull off too!

Read on for some of her strongest makeup moments — times when she nailed not only the latest trends, but also her beauty game.

Soft golden eyes

Bronzed eyelids teamed with a peach lip colour is a combination to die for. And the Quantico actor elevated the look by topping it with a generous coat of mascara. This is indeed the perfect everyday makeup look. It is so easy you could possibly complete it in 10 minutes. However, the key to this look is blending the eyeshadow seamlessly for a neat look.

Graphic eyeliner

Graphic eyeliners are edgy and hands-down the perfect makeup look for a special night. Although no look can replace the classic winged eyeliner, isn’t it wonderful to play around and create something edgy? Take cues from the actor as she teams her graphic eyeliner with a generous dose of highlighter and dark pink lip.

Metallic shimmery eyes

Heavily layered silver eyeshadow and a gorgeous shimmery pout is what we are looking for. You can pull this look off with a black LBD or a flowy dress. If you happen to don this eye makeup, ensure that you prep your eyelids with an eyeshadow primer so that there’s no fallout of the glitter. Team it up with a nude lip if too much shimmer isn’t your style.

Pearly eyes

Metallic lips have been big this year and although you can just go with it, you can also amp it up as Chopra does with pearlescent shimmer eyeshadow teamed with her purple metallic lips. Metallic lips work best when they have a ruby or mauve undertone. Keep your outfit simple for the lips to speak for you, literally!

Electric blue eyes

Want your eyes to do all the talking? Ditch your basic eyeliner and go for something electric and fierce just like the actor. She took her makeup game a notch higher by teaming her sky blue eyeliner with a light mauve lip which sits perfectly with her entire look.

