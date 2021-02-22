Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals she has an espresso machine at home!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been visibly busy promoting her memoir, Unfinished — from giving interviews to doing virtual press tours. As part of the promotional tour, she has also been regularly sharing anecdotes from the book as well as stories from her life, apart from giving major fashion goals.

Recently, she appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and she not only spoke about the book but also gave a sneak peek into a day in her life. The Quantico actor shared that the first thing she does after waking up is to have coffee. Nothing unusual here, but wait for what she added next — that she has an espresso machine at home! “There might or might not be an espresso machine right across the hall,” the actor teased.

For those who feel they are on their phones a lot, well Priyanka shared that she too spends a couple of hours scrolling through social media before going to sleep. And that is where she read about Arvind Adiga’s The White Tiger being adapted and reached out to the makers through her agent.

In a similar vein, while she was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon she spoke at length about a particular incident during Miss World 2000. Those who have seen pictures of the actor winning the crown would remember a tendril falling on her face. One might think it was a fashionable hairdo but it was actually a desperate attempt by the actor to salvage things.

“I have this crazy tendril down my face. At that time, I tried to play it cool as if it was a choice but it really wasn’t. I was trying to curl my hair and there was like, 90 girls backstage, and everyone was moving around and getting their hair and make-up done. I was trying to curl my hair and somebody jostled me. I burnt myself and the skin scabbed,” the actor said.

“I had like this big mark which I had to conceal with concealer and that big tendril. Every time I look back at that picture, I am like, ‘The choice of the tendril! Really!’”