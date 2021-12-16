Revealed: The new hobby Priyanka Chopra Jonas ‘might take on next year’ is…

Priyanka Chopra Jonas loves to interact with her fans and followers through social media. Whether her outfit details, special moments with family and friends, or adorable pictures of her dogs, the actor often takes to Instagram to share all these and much more. Continuing the tradition, The Matrix Resurrections actor recently engaged in an ask-me-anything session and opened up about her favourites — everything from food to book, and her idea of a perfect day.

In the videos, Priyanka could be seen enjoying a plate of biryani, courtesy of her friend Shirin Charaniya’s sister, as she looked drop-dead gorgeous in a Dolce & Gabbana outfit.

Early bird or night owl?

“I am a late night girl, so I usually sleep around 12-1 am,” she said.

Priyanka Chopra was spotted enjoying a plate of Biryani (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram Stories) Priyanka Chopra was spotted enjoying a plate of Biryani (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram Stories)

Favourite temperature?

“Indoor, my favourite temperature is exactly 18-19 degrees Celsius, and outside would be about 22 degrees,” she said.

Room service or eating out?

“Definitely and any day, room service. I sure go out for dinner, but its just such a production to go out some times. I love takeout, room service, watch a movie, and usually have comfort food. I like to veer towards Asian food like Thai, Indian, Chinese, Korean, Japanese — that’s my world of safe spots,” Priyanka shared.

Perfect day would be…?

“…waking up late, after knowing that I have done some amazing work that I am proud of. Eating at noon, in my bed with my dogs all around me. Having a luxurious shower, hanging out with friends and family and just having a good day by the pool,” she expressed.

Favourite drunk food?

“Anything with bread like burger, pizzas, dosas, rotis, omelettes with toasts, tacos, etc,” she mentioned.

Favourite book?

“I have a few, but was re-reading Thousand Splendid Suns, which is really beautiful,” she said.

Sweet or savoury?

“Savoury all day. I am not a dessert girl, so I don’t like chocolates or sweets,” she shared.

Hobbies

The actor revealed that she loves watching TV, movies, and having friends and family at home, adding that she also loves writing and listening to music.

“New hobbie alert, which I may take on next year and have suddenly gotten into, is hiking. Who would have thought — me, and walking? But I like it,” she gushed.

Priyanka Chopra revealed what she likes (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram Stories) Priyanka Chopra revealed what she likes (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram Stories)

Favourite food?

“Its anything Asian, but biryani just hits home!” she said.

Heels or flats?

“Used to be heels, always. Now its flats,” she said even while the camera showed her wearing pencil heels.

Looks like Priyanka, 39, is a big foodie.

Priyanka Chopra was with friends at Sona (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram Stories) Priyanka Chopra was with friends at Sona (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram Stories)

Busy promoting her next film, she took out time to take friends, including Lilly Singh, for dinner at her restaurant, Sona.

Priyanka Chopra enjoyed a holiday dinner at Sona (Priyanka Chopra/Instagram Stories) Priyanka Chopra enjoyed a holiday dinner at Sona (Priyanka Chopra/Instagram Stories)

She shared photos of the get-together where she can be seen enjoying a South Indian platter.

