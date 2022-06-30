‘Is anyone going to buy this?’: Priyanka Chopra’s homeware brand criticised for selling ‘overpriced’ products

Priyanka Chopra recently launched a homeware brand ‘Sona Home’ in New York that intends to “transport you to an elegant bygone era with these exceptional pieces curated for the modern home“.

The actor had shared that the collection features “vibrant designs, timeless refinement, and joyful detail that nod to my beautiful India”.

The Sona Home collection includes dinnerware, table linens, bar and decor, and gifts, among other items. While the actor was praised for the “beautiful” and “cultured’ pieces, the exorbitantly high prices sparked criticism on social media.

“PC’s NYC restaurant SONA launches ‘SONA HOME’. I went broke just scrolling through those prices,” a Reddit user posted.

According to the brand’s website, the Panna Rectangular Tablecloth costs approximately Rs 30, 631 and Panna Round Tablecloth is priced at Rs 31, 421. Some other products include a set of four dinner napkins (Rs 13, 263), a serving bowl (Rs 7,736), an oval platter (Rs 15,631), etc.

“We have gone from foreigners ripping off people by exoticizing Indian culture and selling things at ludicrous prices to Indians ripping off people by exoticizing Indian culture and selling things at ludicrous prices,” a user wrote, criticising the prices of the products.

Another user asked: “400 dollars for a table cloth…Is anyone gonna buy this?”

“Wow I mean frankly we have some local dealers here who get even better Indian products at such cheap prices. This frankly is catering to rich westerners and elite Indian NRIs who are often hosting Bollywood events to be in cahoots…I don’t know of any sane Indian colleague or friend who will buy this,” another user wrote.

