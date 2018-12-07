Priyanka Chopra makes it to Forbes list of 100 most powerful women in 2018

After a five-day wedding extravaganza in Umaid Palace, Jodhpur and flooring us with a score of pictures from her dreamy wedding with American singer Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra is making headlines, yet again. Placed at 94 on Forbes’ top 100 ranking, Chopra has made it to ‘Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women List’ for the second year in a row.

Advertising

The actor took to Instagram to share her success and reminded her fans to ‘stay hungry’. “Thank you @forbes! Honoured to be a part of such an exclusive and illustrious list of #PowerWomen in the world for the second time..It’s a reminder to stay hungry, keep pushing the status quo and continuing to do what I love. And on that note #backtowork,” the actor wrote.

Perched on a table in a patterned mini dress, the actor struck a confident pose for Forbes.

Owing to her huge success and earnings from movie roles both in India and abroad, especially after becoming the first South Asian to ever headline an American network drama series, Quantico, Forbes wrote, “A crossover star, Chopra makes the cut thanks to earnings from ABC’s Quantico as well as movie roles in Hollywood and her native India. This summer’s Baywatch reboot, in which she played antagonist Victoria Leeds, failed to make a splash, grossing just $177.4 million worldwide on a $69 million budget. Still, the 35-year-old continues to pocket cash from advertisements for the likes of Pantene, LYF smartphones and Nirav Modi, among others”.

The list also features a list of powerful women such as Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce, Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and Queen Elizabeth II. In the number one spot is Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel.