Dermatologist tries Priyanka Chopra’s DIY lip scrub; gives verdict on its effectiveness

Indians love using DIY masks and scrubs to give their skin a natural glow. While most of us take extra care of our face, we often forget our lips — one of the most delicate features.

According to dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, “Your lips are probably the most neglected part of your face, but they require constant care and nourishment to look their best without makeup.”

As such, Priyanka Chopra shared an easy-to-make DIY lip scrub that will give your lips an instant hydration boost. Bonus: You just need three ingredients!

“You take a little sea salt depending on the size of your lips. Add 100 per cent pure vegetable glycerine, and a little bit of rose water so it’s gentle when you apply,” the actor said, explaining the simple method of making this lip scrub.

Once done, rub it gently on your lips before wiping/washing off.

But, is this lip scrub worth trying? Dr Gupta thinks so!

The expert tried Priyanka’s DIY lip scrub and found her lips “super hydrated” and “very smooth”. “Glycerin, as we know, is a humectant. It traps the moisture and keeps your skin moisturised. So it is definitely a go-go ingredient for me,” she said.

Are lip scrubs good for you?

While lip scrubs can make your lips look hydrated and bright, the effects can be temporary, the dermatologist said.

She added that lip scrubs “can lead to abrasions. On extra dry lips, it can lead to bleeding.” To brighten your lips and keep them hydrated, Dr Gupta suggested undergoing lip light or lip perk treatments.

