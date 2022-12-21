scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating ‘perfect winter days’ with her family in New Jersey

The 'Bajirao Mastani' actor wrote for her husband Nick Jonas, "Hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie"

Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra news, Priyanka Chopra family, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra in New Jersey, Priyanka Chopra daughter, Priyanka Chopra holiday season family, indian express newsPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have travelled to New Jersey with their daughter to celebrate the holiday season in the singer's home state. (Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Winter is a time to be with family and friends, to relax, plan get-togethers and have a feast. It is no different for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The globetrotting couple and now new parents love to travel together. Their respective social media profiles are replete with pictures of their many adventures.

ALSO READ |Parineeti Chopra travels in style as she explores London with family; see pics

Now, as a family-of-three along with their daughter Malti — who arrived in January 2022 — they seem to have travelled to New Jersey, which is the home state of the 30-year-old singer, to celebrate the holiday season there. Nick was born in Dallas, Texas, but raised in Wyckoff, New Jersey along with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas.

ALSO READ |Nick Jonas said travelling with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is ‘pretty funny’

While the couple is yet to share an official photograph of the little one, Malti keeps making cute appearances on their Instagram, sometimes showing her little toes and chunky legs, and at other times, the back of her head or face obscured by a heart emoji.

Priyanka, who was in India to promote her hair care brand some weeks ago, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures to show what her family is up to ahead of the holidays. She captioned the album, “Perfect winter days ❤️“, teasing her husband Nick who, in the first picture, appeared to be deeply engrossed in his phone, while the actor clicked a mirror selfie.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The ‘Bajirao Mastani‘ actor wore many layers to stay warm — a white woollen cap, a loose oversized hoodie jacket that she wore over a white shirt and a pair of stretchy, comfy winter pants. She also had a full face of makeup featuring a dark lipstick shade, a light eyeshadow and kohled eyes.

“Hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie,” she wrote sarcastically for Nick, who wore a cap, a black jacket, and matching black pants.

ALSO READ |Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas holiday in Turks and Caicos Islands; know more about the place

In the next photo, the new mother was seen carrying her 11-month-old in a baby carrier for a walk around the neighbourhood. While Priyanka wore a puffer jacket, Malti was seen in a white overall and a cute yellow and white woollen cap. The mother-daughter-duo was also seen checking out some Christmas decorations.

Later, Priyanka also shared two adorable pictures on Instagram stories, one of which featured her daughter, who appeared to pose with her mother for a mirror selfie.

Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra news, Priyanka Chopra family, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra in New Jersey, Priyanka Chopra daughter, Priyanka Chopra holiday season family, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra

The other picture was a selfie, in which the global UNICEF goodwill ambassador smiled at the camera, looking absolutely stunning in a black coat; she also flaunted her ice blue nail paint. The text read, “When it’s perfectly crisp outside”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Appropriation Bill’ or ...
UPSC Key- December 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Appropriation Bill’ or ...
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra news, Priyanka Chopra family, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra in New Jersey, Priyanka Chopra daughter, Priyanka Chopra holiday season family, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-12-2022 at 08:50:15 pm
Next Story

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai’s cabinet may discuss Panchamasali Lingayats’ quota demand tomorrow

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

We just cannot get enough of Malaika Arora in this white sheer sari
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close