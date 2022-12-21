Priyanka Chopra is celebrating ‘perfect winter days’ with her family in New Jersey

Winter is a time to be with family and friends, to relax, plan get-togethers and have a feast. It is no different for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The globetrotting couple and now new parents love to travel together. Their respective social media profiles are replete with pictures of their many adventures.

Now, as a family-of-three along with their daughter Malti — who arrived in January 2022 — they seem to have travelled to New Jersey, which is the home state of the 30-year-old singer, to celebrate the holiday season there. Nick was born in Dallas, Texas, but raised in Wyckoff, New Jersey along with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas.

While the couple is yet to share an official photograph of the little one, Malti keeps making cute appearances on their Instagram, sometimes showing her little toes and chunky legs, and at other times, the back of her head or face obscured by a heart emoji.

Priyanka, who was in India to promote her hair care brand some weeks ago, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures to show what her family is up to ahead of the holidays. She captioned the album, “Perfect winter days “, teasing her husband Nick who, in the first picture, appeared to be deeply engrossed in his phone, while the actor clicked a mirror selfie.

The ‘Bajirao Mastani‘ actor wore many layers to stay warm — a white woollen cap, a loose oversized hoodie jacket that she wore over a white shirt and a pair of stretchy, comfy winter pants. She also had a full face of makeup featuring a dark lipstick shade, a light eyeshadow and kohled eyes.

“Hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie,” she wrote sarcastically for Nick, who wore a cap, a black jacket, and matching black pants.

In the next photo, the new mother was seen carrying her 11-month-old in a baby carrier for a walk around the neighbourhood. While Priyanka wore a puffer jacket, Malti was seen in a white overall and a cute yellow and white woollen cap. The mother-daughter-duo was also seen checking out some Christmas decorations.

Later, Priyanka also shared two adorable pictures on Instagram stories, one of which featured her daughter, who appeared to pose with her mother for a mirror selfie.

The other picture was a selfie, in which the global UNICEF goodwill ambassador smiled at the camera, looking absolutely stunning in a black coat; she also flaunted her ice blue nail paint. The text read, “When it’s perfectly crisp outside”.

