Inside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s rented Mumbai home: Marilyn Monroe tissue box, Tulum-inspired bedroom

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Priyanka Chahar Choudhary recently gave a tour of her stunning Mumbai home, sharing the thought behind the decor and the place’s overall vibe. The Naagin 7 lead hosted filmmaker Farah Khan and her popular cook, Dilip.
In the video, shared on Farah’s YouTube channel, Priyanka shared that her flat is rented and she has been staying there for nearly a year and a half. She also revealed that the house was already furnished and decorated when she moved in.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
The home tour begins with Priyanka’s framed door with a geometric grill design. The main entrance leads to her Greece-themed living area. The spacious hall immediately grabs attention, with an entire wall featuring a painting inspired by the picturesque Greek island of Mykonos.
The space features a comfortable couch with colourful wooden cabinetry-inspired details in shades of green and brown. The space also includes ambient lighting, a large TV unit displaying Priyanka’s collection of awards and a six-seater dining table.
Another highlight of the space is French windows, which open onto the balcony and offer a view of the lake outside. The windows also allow plenty of natural light to enter the home.
Next up in the tour video is Priyanka’s vanity room, which looks like every woman’s dream. From a quirky Marilyn Monroe tissue box to a La vie en rose cushion, the actor described the vanity area as “girly” and said it follows a French-inspired aesthetic.
The space features her cupboards, awards and a collection of miniature bags and accessories, giving the room a distinctly personal touch.
Priyanka’s kitchen follows the overall theme of the house, with shiny light turquoise cabinetry exuding a luxury vibe. It also features modern appliances and warm lighting near the cooking platform.
Priyanka’s bedroom has a more elegant and cosy aesthetic, inspired by Tulum. The bedroom opens into a spacious bathroom equipped with a jacuzzi and onyx-style marble flooring. The bedroom also offers a view of the lake where she relaxes with her tea or coffee and a book.
The combination of the Greece-inspired living room, Tulum-themed bedroom, French-style vanity and scenic lake view gives Priyanka’s rented Mumbai home a distinctly holiday-like aesthetic.
Sravanya Pittie, Founder, Sokka Tableware, shared her insights on how homeowners can create a hotel- or spa-like bathroom without undertaking a major renovation. Some of the key elements, according to Sravanya, to look for are candles, good lighting, organised products, fresh towels, etc.
“You can change the experience of a bathroom without changing the bathroom itself. Good lighting makes a big difference, as do fresh towels, a nice tray, candles, plants and neatly organised products. You could also introduce better textures through towels or bath mats. Even small changes like replacing the mirror or adding some storage can make the space feel more considered. You don’t always need a renovation to make a bathroom feel special,” she said.
For renters looking to personalise a pre-designed home without making permanent structural changes, Sravanya suggested focusing on things that can be easily moved. “Art, rugs, cushions, lamps, table linen, mirrors and accessories,” she said.
“Even changing the way you dress your dining table can make a room feel completely different. This is where objects become very powerful. You can bring in your personality without touching the walls or changing the furniture. A few thoughtful additions can make a furnished rental feel like your own home,” Sravanya added.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.