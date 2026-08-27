Inside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s rented Mumbai home: Marilyn Monroe tissue box, Tulum-inspired bedroom

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary recently gave a tour of her stunning Mumbai home, sharing the thought behind the decor and the place’s overall vibe. The Naagin 7 lead hosted filmmaker Farah Khan and her popular cook, Dilip.

In the video, shared on Farah’s YouTube channel, Priyanka shared that her flat is rented and she has been staying there for nearly a year and a half. She also revealed that the house was already furnished and decorated when she moved in.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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Mykonos-themed living area

The home tour begins with Priyanka’s framed door with a geometric grill design. The main entrance leads to her Greece-themed living area. The spacious hall immediately grabs attention, with an entire wall featuring a painting inspired by the picturesque Greek island of Mykonos.