How the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, paid a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with her pearl jewellery

The demise of Queen Elizabeth II has brought members of the royal family together, who have been paying their tributes to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch through their attire, accessories, etc.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Kate Middleton, who is now the Princess of Wales — besides being the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge — was earlier spotted in her ‘mourning jewellery’, when she made her first appearance after the news of the queen’s death broke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess_of.Wales (@princess_of.wales)

Back then, as Kate drove through Windsor to pick her children up from school, she was seen in a black turtleneck ensemble that was paired with large black sunglasses and dangling pearl earrings, which have been famously called ‘mourning jewellery’ as they are traditionally worn by women in the UK royal family on sombre occasions like a funeral; this tradition is said to date back to the time of Queen Victoria.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales 🖤 (@princesscatherineofwaless)

Now, as the 40-year-old grieves her grandmother-in-law’s death, along with her husband Prince William and the rest of the family, she continues to wear the choicest of jewellery — mostly pearls — to pay her tribute to the late monarch, and to always remember her in times to come.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales 🖤 (@princesscatherineofwaless)

According to reports, Kate appeared to pay another subtle tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, when she was photographed with her husband making her way to Buckingham Palace to receive the coffin that had arrived from Scotland, where Elizabeth died in her Scottish summer home, Balmoral.

The pictures showed Kate wearing an all-black ensemble with a necklace comprising three strands of pearls. The sweet gesture is a direct nod to the late monarch who loved her pearls. In fact, she had even worn a three-strand pearl necklace herself during the funeral of her husband Prince Philip, who passed away at the age of 99 last year.

According to a People report, while the queen had many necklaces, her favourite was a three-strand pearl necklace that she had made from “graduated pearls and a diamond clasp, shortly after her accession to the throne”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

As mentioned earlier, the tradition first started with her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria who, it is said, would give each of her daughters and granddaughters a pearl every year on their birthday, so that they would have a strand ready by the time they turned 18.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Princess of Wales (@katemiddletonprincessofwales)

An Express.co.uk report quoted one Arseiny Budrevich — founder of Budrevich Fine Jewellery Studio — as saying that royals, especially Queen Elizabeth, loved their pearls because they “represent the aristocratic virtues of liberality, magnificence and generosity”, and “symbolise purity and chastity”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

The coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening. The queen’s funeral will take place on September 19, when the late monarch’s ‘lying in state’ will end and her coffin will be taken from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!