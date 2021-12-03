‘It was my princess moment’: Manushi Chhillar reveals her ‘most favourite thing’

December 3, 2021 1:20:51 pm
From memories to souvenirs, one’s home is a treasure trove of all things personal. As such, taking her fans on a tour of her house, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar just took a stroll down memory lane.
Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old shared a video of some of her favourite things.
In the video, the Prithviraj actor could be seen answering some questions.
Favourite go-to drink
*As basic as it can be — water
Favourite spot in the house
“I can be a little vague about this but I have always been obsessed with shoes. Most people do plan their shoes according to their outfits. I plan my outfits according to my shoes.,” she said.
Go-to beauty product
*A night repair cream she has been using for a few years. “It has been travel-friendly, too”.
Most memorable thing in the house?
It has to be the Miss India crown. “It was my princess moment,” said Chillar, who then went on to win Miss World 2017.
