‘It was my princess moment’: Manushi Chhillar reveals her ‘most favourite thing’

From memories to souvenirs, one’s home is a treasure trove of all things personal. As such, taking her fans on a tour of her house, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar just took a stroll down memory lane.

Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old shared a video of some of her favourite things.

In the video, the Prithviraj actor could be seen answering some questions.

Favourite go-to drink

*As basic as it can be — water

Favourite spot in the house

“I can be a little vague about this but I have always been obsessed with shoes. Most people do plan their shoes according to their outfits. I plan my outfits according to my shoes.,” she said.

Go-to beauty product

*A night repair cream she has been using for a few years. “It has been travel-friendly, too”.

Most memorable thing in the house?

It has to be the Miss India crown. “It was my princess moment,” said Chillar, who then went on to win Miss World 2017.

