scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 03, 2021
MUST READ

‘It was my princess moment’: Manushi Chhillar reveals her ‘most favourite thing’

"These are some of my favourite things! What are yours?" Former Miss India Manushi Chhillar captioned the video

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 3, 2021 1:20:51 pm
manushi chhillarManushi Chhillar shares her favourite things. (Source: Manushi Chhillar/Instagram)

From memories to souvenirs, one’s home is a treasure trove of all things personal. As such, taking her fans on a tour of her house, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar just took a stroll down memory lane.

ALSO READ |Once a Miss World, always a Miss World: Manushi Chhillar

Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old shared a video of some of her favourite things.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

In the video, the Prithviraj actor could be seen answering some questions.

Favourite go-to drink

*As basic as it can be — water

Favourite spot in the house

“I can be a little vague about this but I have always been obsessed with shoes. Most people do plan their shoes according to their outfits. I plan my outfits according to my shoes.,” she said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Manushi Chhillar takes her fashion game many notches higher with latest look

Go-to beauty product

*A night repair cream she has been using for a few years. “It has been travel-friendly, too”.

Most memorable thing in the house?

It has to be the Miss India crown. “It was my princess moment,” said Chillar, who then went on to win Miss World 2017.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

polar bears
In pictures: Where the polar bears roam

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 03: Latest News

Advertisement